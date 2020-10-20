Ted Edlich receives TAP 2020 Cabell Brand Hope Award

When Ted Edlich joined his friend Cabell Brand in trying to start an agency that would help poor people, he admitted that “we didn’t know what the hell we were doing.”
Edlich recounted a story of how Brand went to Washington, D.C., in the 1960s to try to talk with leaders about establishing a Head Start program in Roanoke. Among those he sought out was Sargent Shriver, a member of President Lyndon Johnson’s administration, founder of the Peace Corps and Head Start, and a brother-in-law to President John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.
“Cabell walked around Washington, D.C., saying he wanted to meet Sargent Shriver and people said, ‘You can’t do that,’” Edlich said. But Brand got that meeting with Shriver and bluntly asked: “How do we get this damn thing started?”
Tuesday morning, the agency Brand founded as Total Action Against Poverty, now known as Total Action for Progress, marked the 55th anniversary of its founding by naming Edlich the recipient of the 2020 Cabell Brand Hope Award and by publicly announcing a $150,000 fundraising campaign.
Edlich served as TAP’s President and CEO for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2014. The award was a birthday surprise for Edlich, who claimed that he knew nothing about it because his wife had told him they were going to a birthday party at the Dumas Center, where Tuesday’s program was held. Edlich turns 83 Wednesday.
During his remarks, Edlich was flanked on the Dumas theater stage by a group of masked, socially distanced board members and supporters of TAP, which included President and CEO Annette Lewis, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, Salem Mayor Renee Turk, Roanoke County supervisors Chairman David Martin, Botetourt County Supervisor Billy Martin and others.
“Being around Cabell was like an education,” said Edlich, who had succeeded TAP president Bristow Hardin in 1975. “Even though he was a capitalist, he was for what the government could do” to help needy people.
TAP’s fundraising campaign, called Bringing Hope Home, is already well on the way to reaching its goal of $150,000 by next June, having brought in nearly two-thirds of that amount. Sandra Pratt, vice chair of the board of directors, said that $94,590 has already been raised, with all of TAP’s board members contributing.
The money will support TAP’s work in education and employment, domestic violence and family services, housing and financial services.
Savyon Prather received the TAP Client of the Year Award on Tuesday. Prather, who served time in juvenile custody and was given a 2-year prison sentence at age 18, came to Roanoke to live with his grandfather. In Roanoke, he discovered TAP and entered the YouthBuild Program that trained him in construction work.
Now living and working in Tennessee, Prather credited TAP employees with listening to him and helping him find direction.
After Prather’s remarks, TAP board Chairman Craig Balzer, who owns a design and construction company that employs 160 people in building projects, walked up to Prather and handed him a business card.
“Call me when you’re ready,” Balzer said.
