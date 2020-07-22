Teen convicted of 2006 Roanoke murder must serve more time for probation violation

Between his state and federal convictions, De'shae Antonio Webb — who will turn 31 next month — spent nearly all of his 20s in prison.

Webb was still a teenager when he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in December 2007. He served eight years and was released on extended probation in the fall of 2015, but in February 2017 he was convicted in U.S. District Court on gun and cocaine charges. He only recently became eligible again for release.

Webb’s federal convictions, however, violate his state probation, under which he still carries 31 years in suspended time for the murder.

At a hearing Wednesday in Roanoke Circuit Court, Webb learned how much of those three decades he will now have to serve.

His attorney asked that the term be six months, while prosecutors recommended five years, but Judge Onzlee Ware essentially split the difference and ordered Webb to serve two more years in custody.

“You’ve set it up so you can be a success, or … the rest of your life you can be in the penitentiary,” Ware told him.