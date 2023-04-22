A downpour of rain mixed with dangerous lightning put an early end to Saturday morning's Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon. Nearly all of this year's 3,000 participants were unable to celebrate crossing the finish line.

Race organizers made the decision just after 9 a.m. to call off the race due to weather. Kait Pedigo, the event manager for Roanoke Outside Foundation, said nearby lightning was the reason.

"We can run in rain, but we can't have lighting within eight miles of the course," Pedigo said.

Once the decision was made, Pedigo said the information went out to volunteers and emergency personnel along the course to inform runners. The news was also sent to race apps and was posted to social media as well.

Sean Leahy of Washington D.C. was the first — and one of the only — finishers for the day's half-marathon which started at 7:35 a.m. He crossed the line with a time of 1:26:36. He was the first of less than 10 official finishers before the race was canceled and the timers were turned off.

"We stopped the clock when the race was canceled," Pedigo said.

Only the Anthem Star 10K saw a good portion of its participants to officially complete the race. Chad Albright of Roanoke was the first to cross the finish line in that race with a time of 40:45. Claire Mayberry of Charlotte, N.C., was the first female across the line with a time of 47:08.

Cancelation didn't deter some from continuing the race for their own personal benefit. Rain-soaked participants passed under the finish line long after organizers announced its end.

Sam Lindsay of Roanoke was part of a group of runners that kept going even after being told the race was canceled. "It was actually kind of nice to be rained on," Lindsay said. "The lightning was interesting, though."

Neil Mehltretter of Stafford had about three miles left in his half marathon when the skies opened up above him. He said the rain was so heavy he briefly couldn't see in front of him.

By the time the announcement went out for the race to cease, Mehltretter said he had no intention of stopping. "I felt like I could run faster than lightning," he said.

Parker Preyer of Raleigh, N.C., was among this year's marathon participants. He said he was at about mile 12 when he heard racing had stopped. "It was a bummer," he said.

While the race didn't go as expected, Preyer said he still enjoyed his first time running the course. He was especially impressed with the race's infamously difficult elevation changes.

"They don't have hills like that back home," Preyer said.

Some of the marathon participants also decided to continue with their race. Racers could be seen well into the afternoon making their way along the course that wound through downtown Roanoke.

With the race cut short, Pedigo did say organizers would recompense participants in some way. She expects to reach out to racers with that information soon, she said.

Severe weather and lightning also forced the 2011 Blue Ridge Marathon to halt in progress, with about 100 runners still on the course.

Photos: Lightning threat brings early end to 2023 Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon