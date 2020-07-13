Town of Pulaski receives $500,000 for wastewater infrastructure improvements
Town of Pulaski receives $500,000 for wastewater infrastructure improvements

The town of Pulaski has been awarded $500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission to fund sewer improvements, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Morgan Griffith of Virginia's Ninth District.

The July 13 award will help with the installation of a 1 million-gallon wastewater storage tank, new pump station, 100 linear feet of 12-inch force main sewer line, 550 linear feet of 12-inch sewer line, and 200 linear feet of 8-inch sewer line, the announcement states.

“Water treatment is essential infrastructure, important for economic growth and the quality of life," Griffith said in a statement. "The Appalachian Regional Commission’s award of $500,000 to Pulaski for the upgrade of its wastewater treatment facility will assist the town as it moves forward.”

The Washington, D.C.-based Appalachian Regional Commission comprises portions of 13 states from Mississippi to New York that largely encompass the Appalachian Mountain chain. Its service area includes 420 counties and a population of some 25 million people. Learn more at https://www.arc.gov/.

