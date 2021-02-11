Troutville school principal, staff members honored for saving pre-K student from choking

No one else involved in the incident wanted to speak, Anderson said. It has been "raw" for them, as the girl was so close to death or further trauma had the finger sweep not worked. Anderson said he tried it at least twice before he was successful.

"Everyone we came together as a team," the principal said. "We reflected as a team. Our counselor and our school division [do] a great job of offering any support that is needed. Fortunately, we were good. The emotions are very much there, but it’s something that they continue to process every day, and every day I think it gets a little better for them."

The girl, who was at the meeting with her mother, has since returned to school and is "spunky as ever," Anderson said. She only remembers that she was choking, and people helped her, he said.

In fact, she was playing at doctor during activity time on her second day back.

"I came in and said, can I be her patient?" Anderson recalled. "She said, sit on down. She diagnosed me with a fever, and I think the prescription she wrote me was two red pieces of candy and a green."