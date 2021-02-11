Troutville school principal, staff members honored for saving pre-K student from choking

FINCASTLE — School employees go to work to educate children, not necessarily to save their lives. But they're trained for rescue situations, too.
That training came into play at Troutville Elementary School on Jan. 25, when a pre-K student began to choke on a hot dog. The 5-year-old was unconscious for about three minutes, as at least three members of the school staff attempted the Heimlich maneuver, her principal said Thursday. It didn't work.
Finally, with a finger-sweep maneuver in the child's throat, Principal Steven Anderson dislodged it.
"It was one of the most beautiful sounds ever, when that airway was cleared and that first breath was taken," Anderson said. "It was incredible."
The Botetourt County School Board on Thursday recognized Anderson and four other Troutville Elementary employees — pre-K teacher Trina Gray, pre-K instructional assistant Linda Basham, school nurse Amanda Harold and cafeteria employee Dana Bowling — for "heroic efforts in a crisis situation."
"Luckily, all of these individuals, because they remained calm, because they kept their composure, because of previous training … a tragedy that none of us would ever want to have to live our lives with was [averted], because of the actions of these employees … and the principal at Troutville," Superintendent Jonathan Russ said.
While teachers are required during recertification every 10 years to get hands-on CPR and defibrillation training, Anderson is a bit of a ringer. In an interview before the presentations, the 38-year-old Alleghany County native said that he began fire-EMS training at 16, and was a member of the Falling Spring Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, in Covington.
Anderson was on a phone call in his office when he heard the call come over the intercom at about 11:20 a.m.
"I heard the words 'Heimlich being performed, and it’s not working,'" Anderson said. "I took off at that point, as fast as I could get there."
Within about 10 seconds, he was in the school cafeteria.
Staff had quickly evacuated the preschool classes and another class that was just entering the cafeteria after the girl, whom the school division declined to identify, began to choke.
"It was immediate that they recognized, and they went into action, clearing the room and getting her the services that she needed, and calling for help at the same time," said Anderson, who has been at the school for four years.
It was all over within five minutes, and the student was reunited with her mother, a Troutville Elementary teacher. Her mother was in her classroom at the time and did not see the incident. A rescue crew took them to a hospital, from which the girl was soon released.
No one else involved in the incident wanted to speak, Anderson said. It has been "raw" for them, as the girl was so close to death or further trauma had the finger sweep not worked. Anderson said he tried it at least twice before he was successful.
"Everyone we came together as a team," the principal said. "We reflected as a team. Our counselor and our school division [do] a great job of offering any support that is needed. Fortunately, we were good. The emotions are very much there, but it’s something that they continue to process every day, and every day I think it gets a little better for them."
The girl, who was at the meeting with her mother, has since returned to school and is "spunky as ever," Anderson said. She only remembers that she was choking, and people helped her, he said.
In fact, she was playing at doctor during activity time on her second day back.
"I came in and said, can I be her patient?" Anderson recalled. "She said, sit on down. She diagnosed me with a fever, and I think the prescription she wrote me was two red pieces of candy and a green."
In other news from the meeting, the board agreed to reopen schools to all grade levels four days a week, effective March 1. The hybrid schedule will end. Students will either go to school or study remotely, schools spokesman Mike Moser said.