Truck driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-81 in Wythe County
0 comments

Truck driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-81 in Wythe County

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

The driver of a tractor-trailer traveling north on Interstate 81 died following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday at the 63-mile marker in Wythe County, Virginia State Police said.

According to a news release, Virginia State Police Trooper R.B. Mullins responded to the crash at 1:09 a.m. The tractor-trailer ran off the left side of the interstate, struck the guardrail and bridge, and then went over the bridge and caught fire. The vehicle was destroyed in the fire and its driver died at the scene, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News