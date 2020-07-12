Truck driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-81 in Wythe County

The driver of a tractor-trailer traveling north on Interstate 81 died following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday at the 63-mile marker in Wythe County, Virginia State Police said.
According to a news release, Virginia State Police Trooper R.B. Mullins responded to the crash at 1:09 a.m. The tractor-trailer ran off the left side of the interstate, struck the guardrail and bridge, and then went over the bridge and caught fire. The vehicle was destroyed in the fire and its driver died at the scene, the release said.
The crash remains under investigation