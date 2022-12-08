U.S. Senate committee backs Ballou for federal judgeship in Western Virginia

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee backed Robert Ballou of Roanoke Thursday to become the next federal judge in Western Virginia.

With no debate, the committee voted 16-6 to approve Ballou's nomination earlier this year by President Joe Biden. Although final confirmation must be made by the full Senate, a close observer of the process said the outcome is all but assured.

"I don't think there's any question" that Ballou will become a U.S. District judge for the Western District of Virginia, said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond.

Ballou, who has served as a federal magistrate judge for the past 11 years, will succeed Judge James Jones of Abingdon, who took senior status in August 2021.

The judgeship is one of four full-time positions for the Western District, which stretches from the Lynchburg area to the state’s western tip and all the way north to Winchester.

"We proudly support Judge Ballou and are confident that he will continue to serve Virginia and our country well," Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, who earlier recommended him to the White House, said in a joint statement following the vote.

In testimony before the judiciary committee last month, Ballou said he was influenced by his father, the late Ernest Ballou, who presided as a judge for 18 years in Roanoke Circuit Court and was widely respected.

“I have embraced those principles as a magistrate judge and they will remain my guidepost if I am approved to be district judge,” Ballou told the committee, calling his nomination “indeed my highest honor.”

This is Ballou’s second shot at becoming a judge. He was recommended for a presidential nomination by Virginia’s two senators, but in 2019 then-President Donald Trump selected U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen, who was confirmed the following year.

Ballou was endorsed by local and state legal groups and was ranked as well-qualified by the American Bar Association.

Voting against the nomination were Republican senators that included Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Lee of Utah. Those members were not present for Thursday's meeting and cast their votes by proxy.

However, the committee's ranking Republican, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, supported Ballou. Grassley's commendation will likely influence other members of his party in the full Senate, Tobias said.

It's unclear whether a final vote will be taken before the holiday break or early next year.