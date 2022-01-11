U.S. Supreme Court justices cite Roanoke case in calling for sentencing clarity

The case of a Roanoke man declared a “career offender” on a federal drug charge has prompted two members of the U.S. Supreme Court to call for clarification of sentencing guidelines.

Although the high court denied Thomas Javion Guerrant’s request to hear his appeal Monday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a statement that his 10-year sentence is an example of nationwide confusion that can have “direct and severe consequences for defendants’ sentences.”

Sotomayor was joined by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who usually sits on the opposite philosophical side of the nation’s top judicial panel.

In 2019, Guerrant was convicted of selling a small amount of heroin to an undercover informant who briefly stepped into the back seat of his car while it was parked on a Roanoke street.

At the time, the 29-year-old had a prior record that included convictions of malicious wounding and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon cited those charges in declaring Guerrant a career offender — which requires at least two prior convictions on certain charges — and sentencing him to 10 years in prison.

Had Guerrant not been deemed a career offender, federal sentencing guidelines would have set his maximum punishment at 46 months.

In appealing the case, assistant public defender Randy Cargill challenged the use of the marijuana conviction as one of the predicate offenses for the career offender designation.

Federal sentencing guidelines do not define the term “controlled substance,” leaving judges to decide if a marijuana offense should be counted toward an enhanced sentence.

Some courts have turned to federal law to make that determination, while others — including the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld Dillon’s decision — have based the definition on state law.

“Mr. Guerrant would not have received this lengthy sentence sentence in the many federal courts that follow the sensible rule that federal law controls —in federal court,” Cargill said.

Virginia law has a broader definition of marijuana, including seeds and stalks, than what is contained in the federal statute. Cargill argued that when a state criminalizes something in a way that the federal government does not, a conviction in state court should not be used in determining whether someone is classified as a federal career offender.

When Cargill first made that argument to Dillon in 2019, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Bassford called it a “fascinating issue.”

But the question “narrows down to the definition of marijuana, and whether the breadth of that definition matters. And I think that it does not” in the context of the career offender law, Bassford said, according to a transcript of the hearing.

With appellate courts across the nation split on the issue, Guerrant’s petition for appeal urged the Supreme Court to take the case and “resolve this deep division.”

When the nation’s highest court denies an appeal, which happens in about 99% of the more than 8,000 requests filed each year, it seldom states a reason in a one-line court order.

The statement from Sotomayor and Barrett did not take issue with the court’s denial as much as it did with the failure of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, which is responsible for drafting guidelines to reduce disparity among criminal courts, to fix the problem.

The seven-member commission has not had a quorum for the past three years, Sotomayor wrote. Members of the commission are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate in a process that is often painfully slow.

“I hope in the near future the Commission will be able to resume its important function in our criminal justice system,” read the statement, which was included in court records noting the court’s denial.

It is unusual for Supreme Court justices to make such a statement at this stage of a case, according to Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond.

“However,” Tobias wrote in an email, “it is appropriate for Justices to send a signal to the other two branches of government that their inaction in delaying the nomination and confirmation of a properly functioning commission for 3 years is affecting the federal courts and imposing potentially detrimental effects on the federal criminal justice system.”

There is currently just one Senate-confirmed member of the commission.

However, acting chair Judge Charles Breyer is joined by two non-voting members, a designee of the U.S. attorney general and the head of the U.S. Parole Commission.

Some nominations were made by the administration of former president Donald Trump, but were not taken up by the Senate. Current President Joe Biden has yet to make any nominations.

The sentencing commission provided the following comment Tuesday from Breyer:

“I share in the sentiment expressed yesterday by Justices Sotomayor and Barrett. As I have said many times, it is critical that the White House nominate and the Senate confirm enough new commissioners to allow it to resume its important statutory of updating the guidelines to address new policies, circuit conflicts and changes in law.”

