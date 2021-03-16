Vaccination pace picks up, but so could disease if people ignore precautions

The pace of new cases of COVID-19 continue to fall while vaccination rates rise, but it is too soon to relax, the director of the Roanoke health districts said Tuesday.
“Please don’t go to any large social gatherings,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow said during her weekly briefing. “I was so pleased to see we are at fewer than 300 new cases this week. We are making progress with the number and rate of people getting vaccinated. Why jeopardize that? Why take the risk of going backward.”
Morrow warned that we are nowhere near herd immunity and that the disease trajectory could easily shift upward.
“The more people engage in reckless behavior, the longer it’s going to take to get us to that point that we can make the announcement: Hey, we can now start reclaiming our summer. We can now start reclaiming our freedom,” she said.
For the first time this year, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts fell below 300. That’s down from more than 1,000 new cases a week during January and into February. But it still indicates that disease transmission is substantial.
Another 27 residents were admitted to the hospitals last week, and the death toll rose to 452.
"I would hate to have a press conference next week and say, I'm so sorry to share with you that our numbers are back up. It would be so disappointing on so many levels," Morrow said. "The best tools that we have right now is to continue doing what we are doing and that is getting vaccinated, keeping our distance and wearing our masks."
For this week and next, vaccine supplies to the health districts will be about 8,500 first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna. These will be used to continue the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday clinics at the Salem Civic Center and Berglund Center. They are also being shared with clinics and a growing number of providers, she said.
Additional doses are arriving under federal contract to pharmacies.
She said reaching residents 65 and older by phone is going slowly, and that many are reporting they have received their shots. She said they are also trying this week to give older residents a head start on email invitations before sending them to others in Phase 1b.
She said if the older folks still find slots are taken before they can get one, they can now reply to the email for help in scheduling.
Virginia is expecting vaccine supplies to increase dramatically staring March 29. Morrow said anyone who has yet to preregister through vaccinate.virginia.gov needs to do so. If supplies meet expectations, the Phase 1c group should be eligible in early April. That group is rather small, so with about 10,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson coming each week, 1c could be done in a week, opening up vaccinations to all.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday that some health districts would begin Phase 1c this week, but did not identify which ones. All of the state is expected to be vaccinating the next group of essential workers within weeks, and everyone else by the end of April.
Morrow said to get that many doses into people quickly, Carilion Clinic will take the lead locally on running mass vaccination clinics with the J&J vaccines.
“Carilion Clinic has really stepped up to the plate and was the primary organizer behind the 8,000 dose” giving during one weekend,” she said. “They really proved they could move vaccine.”
Also, the network of vaccinators will continue to grow with more pharmacies, clinics and physicians.