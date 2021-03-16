Vaccination pace picks up, but so could disease if people ignore precautions

The pace of new cases of COVID-19 continue to fall while vaccination rates rise, but it is too soon to relax, the director of the Roanoke health districts said Tuesday.

“Please don’t go to any large social gatherings,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow said during her weekly briefing. “I was so pleased to see we are at fewer than 300 new cases this week. We are making progress with the number and rate of people getting vaccinated. Why jeopardize that? Why take the risk of going backward.”

Morrow warned that we are nowhere near herd immunity and that the disease trajectory could easily shift upward.

“The more people engage in reckless behavior, the longer it’s going to take to get us to that point that we can make the announcement: Hey, we can now start reclaiming our summer. We can now start reclaiming our freedom,” she said.

For the first time this year, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts fell below 300. That’s down from more than 1,000 new cases a week during January and into February. But it still indicates that disease transmission is substantial.

Another 27 residents were admitted to the hospitals last week, and the death toll rose to 452.