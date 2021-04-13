Vinton selects Botetourt County official as assistant town manager

Vinton has a new assistant town manager.

Cody Sexton, who for the past seven years has been a Botetourt County staff member, was selected to replace Richard "Pete" Peterson, who is now Vinton's town manager.

Sexton, 32, begins his new job May 3 and said he will continue as Botetourt's assistant to the county administrator until Thursday. His father was a William Byrd High School graduate, and his family attended church in Vinton for several years, Sexton said Tuesday.

"I’ve always known about that community, and it’s always appealed to me," said Sexton, a Northside High School graduate who grew up in Roanoke. "The people there whom I’ve gotten to know over the years are just really solid, good people, and there’s lots of growth opportunities in Vinton as well. … It’s a community that has a strong sense of itself.

"It has very strong leadership. It has a very good vision, and it’s one [where] I hope I can fit in well and help make a different for those folks."