Vinton selects Botetourt County official as assistant town manager
Vinton has a new assistant town manager.

Cody Sexton, who for the past seven years has been a Botetourt County staff member, was selected to replace Richard "Pete" Peterson, who is now Vinton's town manager.

Sexton, 32, begins his new job May 3 and said he will continue as Botetourt's assistant to the county administrator until Thursday. His father was a William Byrd High School graduate, and his family attended church in Vinton for several years, Sexton said Tuesday.

"I’ve always known about that community, and it’s always appealed to me," said Sexton, a Northside High School graduate who grew up in Roanoke. "The people there whom I’ve gotten to know over the years are just really solid, good people, and there’s lots of growth opportunities in Vinton as well. … It’s a community that has a strong sense of itself.

"It has very strong leadership. It has a very good vision, and it’s one [where] I hope I can fit in well and help make a different for those folks."

In Botetourt, he was on the county's executive leadership team and was the government's spokesman, while coordinating transportation projects and planning and providing staff support to commissions. He had previously been an analyst in Stafford County government, both as a college intern and a full-time employee.

Sexton, a Roanoke College graduate with post-graduate degrees from Virginia Tech, is a lecturer in Roanoke College's public affairs department and is a Virginia Local Government Management Association member, according to a Vinton news release.

He said that local government is a calling, and that he wants to make a positive impact where he works.

More than 30 people applied for the Vinton position, according to the news release. 

"Cody’s knowledge and experience in local government management and his passion for public service were key factors in [his selection,] and we are very excited to have him join our team," Peters said in the release.

Cody Sexton

 Courtesy Cody Sexton
