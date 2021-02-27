Virginia assembly passed dozens of bills addressing coronavirus

With Democrats in charge of the General Assembly, many of the bills moved through the process with ease to head to Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, for his signature.

“I am proud to say that the work we have accomplished here, will lay the foundations on which a healthier, safer, more equitable and more prosperous commonwealth will stand,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said. “The lives of many Virginians continue to be affected by an ongoing public health and economic crisis. But, there is much hope on the horizon.”

Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, was successful in getting a bill passed that would expand workers’ compensation to nurses who contract COVID-19 if they were working with patients with the virus. It would apply from March 2020 to December of this year.

“This is how we honor our brave health care heroes that put themselves in harm’s way to treat those infected with this horrible virus,” Hurst said. “They sacrifice for us and deserve our utmost praise and admiration, but they also deserve our help.”

A major sticking point in extending workers’ compensation for first responders like law enforcement and firefighter was that it would come with a steep cost to localities. The House and Senate agreed to have it covered between September 2020 to December 2021.

