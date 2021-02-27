Virginia assembly passed dozens of bills addressing coronavirus

RICHMOND — Virginia’s General Assembly is coming out of a legislative session that had the coronavirus pandemic looming large over discussions.
The pandemic upended the lives of Virginians and forced the state government to reevaluate its priorities, and the legislature addressed many of the public’s most pressing needs.
Lawmakers passed more than 500 bills this session, which lasted from Jan. 13 to Saturday, and more than two dozen of them directly addressed the problems brought on by the pandemic. This includes improving what had been a slow rollout of the vaccine, a sales tax exemption for personal protective equipment for businesses, expanding a program to help cover child care costs for parents unemployed during the pandemic and guaranteed paid sick leave for some home health care workers.
Additionally, lawmakers passed a budget that funds the administration of the vaccine and the purchase of personal protective equipment for public safety workers. It also includes money to protect K-12 school systems against enrollment losses brought on by the pandemic. After much negotiation, businesses will not face states taxes on expenses of up to $100,000 that were covered by the federal Paycheck Protection Program in the federal relief package last year.
“The Senate and House conferees have worked collaboratively to provide relief from the pandemic and strengthen our commitments to the people and the businesses of Virginia in a structurally balanced way,” said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee.
With Democrats in charge of the General Assembly, many of the bills moved through the process with ease to head to Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, for his signature.
“I am proud to say that the work we have accomplished here, will lay the foundations on which a healthier, safer, more equitable and more prosperous commonwealth will stand,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said. “The lives of many Virginians continue to be affected by an ongoing public health and economic crisis. But, there is much hope on the horizon.”
Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, was successful in getting a bill passed that would expand workers’ compensation to nurses who contract COVID-19 if they were working with patients with the virus. It would apply from March 2020 to December of this year.
“This is how we honor our brave health care heroes that put themselves in harm’s way to treat those infected with this horrible virus,” Hurst said. “They sacrifice for us and deserve our utmost praise and admiration, but they also deserve our help.”
A major sticking point in extending workers’ compensation for first responders like law enforcement and firefighter was that it would come with a steep cost to localities. The House and Senate agreed to have it covered between September 2020 to December 2021.
The General Assembly approved a bill that would prevent the Virginia Employment Commission from cutting someone’s unemployment benefits because of a potential problem without granting them due process. The bill would also not require people to repay unemployment payments mistakenly given to them.
Overpayments make up a small percentage of total payments sent out, and the commission said the cost in recovering those payments is not worth it. The commission could still collect payments issued due to fraud.
“The problem we want to prevent is having someone reach out for help after they lose their job, have the state send them money by mistake, and then have the state issue them a notice saying they now owe back several thousand dollars while they are still unemployed and have no capacity to repay,” said Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, who patroned the bill.
A topic that led to much debate was reopening schools. Both chambers signed off on a bill requiring local school divisions to provide in-person instruction by the summer. Remote learning would still be available, but there would be guidelines for its use and benchmarks to ensure students using virtual learning don’t fall behind.
“Our children needed to be in school last fall,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico. “We have spent an enormous amount of time discussing the science and the evidence that support that.”
Lawmakers dealt with more pressing issues during a special session held in the summer and fall last year. During that time, they sent 56 bills to the governor’s desk, with about a third of them dealing directly with the pandemic.
They tackled more pressing issues, like preventing creditors from garnishing relief payments sent to Virginians, ensuring the state published information about COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes, and extending civil immunity to assisted living facilities, hospices and adult day cares during the pandemic.
The legislature also approved a budget that put a moratorium on utility disconnections and evictions for nonpayment of rent through the end of the year. The budget also finalized how to spend more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding, such as $30 million for broadband expansion, $12 million for a rent and mortgage relief program and $70 million to provide grants to struggling small businesses.
The legislature worked under unusual circumstances. The House met virtually while the Senate gathered at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond. Technical issues interrupted lawmakers, and the public dealt with challenges in participating in committee meetings to provide comment. Some lawmakers — particularly those in the minority — complained that debate was diluted.
In the second year of Democrats dominating Richmond and their push to remake Virginia, lawmakers were busy with numerous other priorities, including abolishing the death penalty, approving a scheme to legalize recreational marijuana in 2024, and expanding the criminal records sealing system.
They set in motion a plan to put on the November 2022 ballot asking Virginians if they want to amend the Virginia Constitution to eliminate language prohibiting same-sex marriage and to guaranteeing Virginians the right to vote unless they are incarcerated for a felony.
They continued their effort to make voting easier and roll back other discriminatory election rules. Democrats passed the state’s version of the Voting Rights Act that would prohibit any voting rules changes by localities that result in the “denial or abridgement” of the right to vote based on race or color, empower the attorney general to challenge a change a locality made if there’s reason to believe it would disenfranchise people, and require public comment opportunities for proposed changes.