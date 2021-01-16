Virginia bet on games of skill to bring in COVID-19 relief money, and now lawmakers want to allow machines to continue

RICHMOND — When business owners across the commonwealth had to lay people off or make the financial decision to temporarily close, Hermie Sadler has kept his convenience stores in Southside open.
He credits electronic gaming machines with helping his businesses get by as the coronavirus pandemic wrecks others.
“In a dark time, they’ve been a bit of help in getting us through this,” Sadler said.
The machines, which look like slot machines, have been controversial. They started cropping up in Virginia in 2017, and then rapidly proliferated in convenience stores, restaurants and truck stops. Because the machines had an element of skill to them, they were able to elude the state’s prohibition on gambling.
The General Assembly came close to banning them last year, but the coronavirus pandemic twisted the arm of the legislators to do the opposite. Gov. Ralph Northam asked the legislature to allow the machines to operate for a year under regulations so that tax revenue could be collected to go toward COVID-19 relief.
Several months later, the machines have brought in $90 million to go toward needs resulting from the pandemic. There were fears that the machines would hurt Virginia Lottery sales, but that didn’t come to fruition. And the legislature authorized sports betting and allowed some localities to operate casinos.
Now the same debate is happening again in the legislature. Should it stick with the July 1 date of when they’ll be banned, or should it authorize them to operate for at least another year?
Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax, has introduced a bill to allow the machines to stay in businesses for another year.
“Ironically, last year I was one of the leaders in calling for banning the games,” Krizek said. “And I’m still not a big fan of them in general. But I think it’s a bit elitist to say online gambling and casinos are the only thing we want in Virginia, but we don’t want these games of skill in truck stops and struggling restaurants.”
Gaming distributors had until July 2020 to place machines in Virginia, and then no more could be added. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, which handles the system regulating the machines, reported that 87 distributors registered 10,291 machines by that deadline.
The machines are taxed at a rate of 35% of their revenues. Businesses pay $1,200 per machine each month.
The legislature had approved for the money to go toward K-12 public schools to backfill a projected decline in sales tax revenues. But improved sales tax collections have eliminated the need for the state to use $95 million of new gaming revenues for that purpose, so Northam wants to use the money to help small businesses survive the economic fallout from the pandemic.
“Last special session we did the right thing and earmarked this money for education in the event that revenues slipped,” Northam said this week. “Well, they didn’t slip, and this money can once again be used for its original purpose — to help our small businesses.”
Krizek’s bill would set up a system for the machines to phase out. It includes a provision that the total number of machines in Virginia by a distributor can’t exceed 90% of what they placed in the commonwealth by July 2020.
According to his bill, 1% of the tax revenue would go toward a problem gambling treatment fund, 3% to the ABC to oversee the machines, 33% to localities where the games are located, 1% to the Family and Children’s Trust Fund, 2% to the Virginia Breeders Fund and 60% to the Commonwealth Transportation Fund.
Business owners say that if the state government wants to help small businesses, it should let the machines operate at least a little longer.
Sadler said business has been down at the convenience stores and truck stops with fewer people traveling and more people tightening their belts. The machines have helped fill that hole.
“They’ve been beneficial to business and people who work at our convenience stores,” he said. “In the middle of a pandemic, they have allowed us to maintain business being open, enabled us to not lay off anybody during the pandemic, enabled us to pay our employees hazard pay and maintain our payroll despite business being down.”
Sadler thinks lawmakers have been swayed by the other gambling interests, like the casino industry. Four cities — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth — plan to get a casino in the future. But Sadler said that for those areas far away from the casinos, they should be allowed to operate another form of gaming, too.
“I’m not sure why they wouldn’t extend it for a couple more years and then not go through this again,” Sadler said. “I don’t know why anybody could say anything negative about the machines this year after what they’ve been able to do for businesses and COVID relief.”
The gaming machine distributors and casino industry have lobbied hard on this matter and donated tens of thousands of dollars to lawmakers. The casino industry is anxious that once the casinos are up and running in a few years, the machines could siphon off business.
Last session, the machine companies encouraged convenience store and truck stop owners to rally in favor of the machines. This year, with the Senate isolated in the Science Museum of Virginia and the House of Delegates working remotely, the lobbying is playing out behind the scenes.
“This is new money for the state that requires little effort on their part,” said Jeanna Bouzek, general manager of Queen of Virginia Skill, the biggest distributor of machines in the commonwealth. “It just makes sense to vote for an extension.”
Similar battles have played out in other states. In Pennsylvania, the casino industry has clashed with gaming machine distributors. Casino revenue last fall was higher than the previous fall, thanks to online gaming and sports betting. People shifted their gambling online during the pandemic, and revenues at brick-and-mortar casinos were down.
Pilot Flying J, which has 22 travel centers in Virginia, has urged legislatures to keep the games up and running.
“We are closely evaluating the potential impacts of removing gaming from our locations, including reduced revenues and taxes to the state and less amenities for the professional driver to enjoy during their breaks,” said Scott Klepper, senior manager of facility revenue for Pilot. “Our goal is to provide our guests with a great experience and a variety of offerings to make road travel easier.”
Krizek’s bill is expected to get its first hearing at the ABC and Gaming subcommittee of the House General Laws Committee on Tuesday.
If it advances through the legislative process, the bill may face its toughest challenge in the powerful House Appropriations or Senate Finance committees. Both of the chairs — Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, and Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William — want the machines banned by July 1.
“The General Assembly agreed with the governor’s decision to allow gray machines to operate until July 1, 2021, during April’s reconvened session, but any further delay on the prohibition could harm the localities that recently approved casino gaming and jeopardize that emerging industry,” Torian said in a statement.
Northam has said in the past he wouldn’t extend the life of the machines past this July. His office hasn’t responded to multiple inquiries if he’s changed his mind or his mulling delaying the ban date.
Finance officials first expected the machines to bring in about $120 million in tax revenue. Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne told legislators at a meeting about the budget that COVID restrictions on businesses were a possible factor for why less money came in.
“Many of those locations were closed for a while,” Layne said. “They were in establishments and bars that were shut down.”
Krizek said that’s all the more reason to give the machines at least another year. The pandemic went on longer than Americans thought because the country couldn’t get the spread of the virus under control.
“We gave the businesses a year with these machines, but haven’t really been able to take full advantage of it,” Krizek said.