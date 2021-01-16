Virginia bet on games of skill to bring in COVID-19 relief money, and now lawmakers want to allow machines to continue

“Last special session we did the right thing and earmarked this money for education in the event that revenues slipped,” Northam said this week. “Well, they didn’t slip, and this money can once again be used for its original purpose — to help our small businesses.”

Krizek’s bill would set up a system for the machines to phase out. It includes a provision that the total number of machines in Virginia by a distributor can’t exceed 90% of what they placed in the commonwealth by July 2020.

According to his bill, 1% of the tax revenue would go toward a problem gambling treatment fund, 3% to the ABC to oversee the machines, 33% to localities where the games are located, 1% to the Family and Children’s Trust Fund, 2% to the Virginia Breeders Fund and 60% to the Commonwealth Transportation Fund.

Business owners say that if the state government wants to help small businesses, it should let the machines operate at least a little longer.

Sadler said business has been down at the convenience stores and truck stops with fewer people traveling and more people tightening their belts. The machines have helped fill that hole.