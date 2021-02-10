Virginia budget provides COVID-19 relief, supports priorities in transportation, broadband

Other forms of assistance legislators want to provide are a sales tax exemption for businesses purchasing personal protective equipment and improved services at the Virginia Employment Commission to help with unemployment needs.

The House and Senate both want to include about $50 million over the next fiscal year to expand broadband, an issue that has received increased attention during the pandemic with many people having to work and learn from home. The House wants to develop a better map of broadband access across the commonwealth to ensure more people are getting better internet.

The funding will go through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, one of the primary mechanisms the commonwealth uses to reach areas where there is no broadband. The program requires funded projects to be public-private partnerships, with a local government partnering with a private sector internet service provider to bring service to that community.

The budget also includes a provision to allow the municipal authorities to apply for VATI grants without a private sector partner, meaning the authorities would serve as the internet service provider on the application rather than a company like Cox or Shentel. This has been a priority for the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority.