Virginia Crime Commission endorses getting rid of all mandatory minimum sentences

“I don’t know how we’re going to decide which ones to keep and which ones to not keep,” Edwards said Tuesday. “You either do it or you don’t do it.”

Boone said what gave him pause about getting rid of all mandatory minimums was that it would include assault on law enforcement, which comes with a mandatory minimum of six months in custody. About 7% of people currently in Virginia prisons have been convicted of assault on law enforcement, a charge that criminal justice advocates say has been abused and applied in instances like someone suffering a mental health crisis making contact with an officer.

According to Department of Corrections data, 84% of people in the department’s custody are serving sentences involving mandatory minimums for nonviolent charges.

The top offenses for people in corrections' custody with only mandatory minimum sentences include drug offenses, habitual offender driving without a license, possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, and using a firearm while committing a felony, according to the Crime Commission.

Adams acknowledged the downside to mandatory minimums is the lack of flexibility in considering various circumstances of a case. But he didn’t think scrapping all mandatory minimums would garner significant bipartisan support.