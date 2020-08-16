Virginia Democrats aiming to deliver police reform during special session

“With expungement, if we can get that passed, that’s going to be a huge step for Virginians, especially those who have served their time and haven’t been involved in any criminal activity since,” Herring said. “This is going to bring a sense of hope for people.”

Republican leaders say they plan to introduce legislation to prevent police unions from intervening in disciplinary matters. Beginning next year, localities can give public sector workers, including police officers, the right to collectively bargain. Police unions are receiving scrutiny in recent months because collective bargaining agreements for officers can stand in the way of accountability when they include disciplinary, accountability and use of force protections.

Sens. Tommy Norment, R-James City, and Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, submitted legislation to increase the penalty for assaulting a law enforcement officer from a Class 6 felony to a Class 5 felony with a mandatory minimum of one year in jail, an increase from six months. If the assault happens during a state of emergency — which Virginia currently is in for the coronavirus — the person is guilty of a Class 3 felony with a mandatory minimum of two years in prison.