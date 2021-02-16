Virginia General Assembly near to passing major consumer data privacy legislation

RICHMOND — Your online activities, your purchases, where you travel, and your political views all have been a commodity for many years now. That data is bought, sold, shared and used in ways you probably aren’t even aware of, and you can't do much about it.

Virginia lawmakers are trying to give consumers more power over their data — sort of.

The General Assembly is close to giving final approval on the Consumer Data Protection Act, which would give Virginians certain rights over the data that large companies and data brokers collect on them. The rights have limits, and it’s unlikely to lead to widespread instances of Virginians significantly altering how their personal data is used, but lawmakers said this is an important first step in making changes to the data collection industry that has gone unregulated.

“This is a consumer protection bill focused on giving consumers control over their data,” said Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax.

The measure from Marsden and Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., D-Chesapeake, gives consumers a right to access data about them, an ability to correct it or have it deleted, and a right to opt out of the sale and processing of their data.