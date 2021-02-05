Virginia House, Senate pass bills to eliminate costly coal tax credits

RICHMOND — Both chambers of the General Assembly have passed legislation this week to eliminate the controversial coal tax credits, making it all but certain that the costly business incentive will end after attempts in past years to retain it as a financial lift for far Southwest Virginia.

A critical report from the legislature’s watchdog agency found that the tax credits — among the state’s largest — generated economic losses for the state, making it hard for legislators to justify the program’s continuance.

The House of Delegates passed the bill to do away with the tax credits on a party-line vote of 54-45, while the Senate passed it on a vote of 22-17, with Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, joining Democrats. There are still a few more steps before the bills are expected to arrive at the governor's desk.

The lawmakers who are carrying the legislation — Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, and Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville — live hours from Southwest Virginia. Both said the intent was not to harm the far corner of the commonwealth, but wean it off a reliance on ineffective tax credits for an industry that has declined and help the region shift toward growing industries.