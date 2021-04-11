 Skip to main content
Virginia reports 1,227 new COVID-19 cases
Virginia reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 635,552, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,201 on Sunday, an increase of 40 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The state also reported 14 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 10,472.

As of Sunday morning, 35.6% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 20.3% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Vaccine information

To preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are now posting appointments online for people to schedule themselves. Visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-vaccine/

Anyone who lives in these districts and needs help making an appointment can also call 540-613-6597 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email RCAHDCovidResponse@vdh.virginia.gov.

Saturday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,227 to 635,552

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 40 to 27,201

Statewide deaths: Up 14 to 10,472

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 5 to 1,293

Bath County: Up 1 to 259

Bedford County: Up 9 to 6,159

Botetourt County: Up 6 to 2,449

Buena Vista: 872

Covington: Up 2 to 578

Craig County: Up 4 to 287

Floyd County: Up 2 to 811

Franklin County: Up 4 to 3,923

Giles County: Up 4 to 1,188

Lexington: 1,154

Lynchburg: Up 9 to 7,372

Montgomery County: Up 21 to 8,980

Pulaski County: Up 4 to 2,496

Radford: Up 3 to 2,041

Roanoke: Up 11 to 8,142

Roanoke County: Up 10 to 7,911

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,465

Salem: Up 6 to 2,013

Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,432

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

