Virginia reports 1,227 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 635,552, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,201 on Sunday, an increase of 40 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
The state also reported 14 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 10,472.
As of Sunday morning, 35.6% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 20.3% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Vaccine information
To preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682.
The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are now posting appointments online for people to schedule themselves. Visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-vaccine/
Anyone who lives in these districts and needs help making an appointment can also call 540-613-6597 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email RCAHDCovidResponse@vdh.virginia.gov.
Saturday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 1,227 to 635,552
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 40 to 27,201
Statewide deaths: Up 14 to 10,472
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 5 to 1,293
Bath County: Up 1 to 259
Bedford County: Up 9 to 6,159
Botetourt County: Up 6 to 2,449
Buena Vista: 872
Covington: Up 2 to 578
Craig County: Up 4 to 287
Floyd County: Up 2 to 811
Franklin County: Up 4 to 3,923
Giles County: Up 4 to 1,188
Lexington: 1,154
Lynchburg: Up 9 to 7,372
Montgomery County: Up 21 to 8,980
Pulaski County: Up 4 to 2,496
Radford: Up 3 to 2,041
Roanoke: Up 11 to 8,142
Roanoke County: Up 10 to 7,911
Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,465
Salem: Up 6 to 2,013
Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,432
Source: Virginia Department of Health
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
