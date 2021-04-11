Virginia reports 1,227 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 635,552, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,201 on Sunday, an increase of 40 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The state also reported 14 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 10,472.

As of Sunday morning, 35.6% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 20.3% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.