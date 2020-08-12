Virginia wants you to add your phone to the COVID fight

Virginia last week launched a first-in-the nation app that could let people know if they have been around someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

How well it will work depends on how many people download and use it.

The app works off of Bluetooth and does not collect or store any information about who you are or where you have been. Instead, your Bluetooth stores tokens about other how near it was and for how long to other Bluetooth signals coming from the phones of others who have also downloaded COVIDWISE.

Then, once people are notified of a positive test result, the health department will give them a PIN so that they can, if they want to, share that information with the app. It then lets anyone whose phone was near their phone know they might be exposed.

The app is free and available through Google Play and Apple's App Store.

For more information, visit covidwise.org.

