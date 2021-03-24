Virginia, which has executed more people than any other state, abolishes the death penalty

Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, voted to expand the death penalty in the past, because he said that was where public opinion was at the time. His shift has more to do with the inequitable use of the death penalty.

Race has played a significant factor in who has been executed in Virginia. Black people make up about 20% of Virginia’s population but 46% of people executed since 1982.

From 1900 to 1969, Virginia executed 68 men for rape or attempted rape, and all of them were Black. No white man was ever executed for rape or attempted rape.

“Some people may deserve it under horrible circumstances, but once you open the door like that, there are still people who could be given the death penalty when they’re innocent,” Edwards said. “On balance, we’d be better off without the death penalty because of the risk of putting innocent people to death and its inconsistent application.”

House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, cast one vote in favor of a bill to execute people who are accessories to murder. It was during a committee meeting in 2009. She didn’t vote for it again as it moved through the legislative process.

“I remember that I thought, 'This is heinous,' and it seemed like a right matter of policy,” Herring said.