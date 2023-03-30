Carilion Clinic officials said Thursday during a work-in-progress tour that its new outpatient mental health facility at Tanglewood Mall should be ready by September.

The facility currently undergoing renovation covers a 37,000-square-foot portion of the former commercial center in Roanoke County. When completed, it will have room for more than 60 offices and provide more space for outpatient care than Carilion's current South Jefferson Street facility can accommodate, said Jennifer Rotenberry, construction manager for the project.

In addition, the regional provider's mental health services component will be rebranded as Carilion Mental Health.

Dr. Robert Trestman, department chair, said the Tanglewood location and its added capacity will serve the increasing number of patients seeking mental health care in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As many of us have learned in the past few years, a lot of people are dealing with mental health challenges, and many people are becoming more comfortable talking about those challenges,” Trestman said.

According to Trestman, much of the stigma surrounding mental health has eroded, with about 20% of people in the U.S. now reporting that they live with some aspect of mental illness.

The new location is farther away from both downtown Roanoke and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital than the Jefferson Street site. Yet Trestman said he didn’t foresee access issues, as Tanglewood is on the Valley Metro bus line, and Carilion is still offering mental health services via telehealth following the pandemic.

The current location for outpatient mental health services was built in the 1960s, and Trestman said a new space will provide new amenities.

"We want to see patients in a state-of-the-art facility," Trestman said. "Not a facility that was state of the art in the 1960s."

The Tanglewood location will include clinics offering a variety of treatment, from child and adolescent mental health treatment up to geriatric care. The upstairs portion of the complex will provide space for group therapy and lab work.

Carilion will continue to provide inpatient mental health treatment at the current South Jefferson Street location.

The mental health complex will not be the last new addition to Tanglewood Mall opened by Carilion, with Trestman saying he was excited to attend “more ribbon-cuttings” at the spot in the future.

Carilion originally included its behavioral health component as part of a previously announced $300 million expansion to the health system’s Crystal Spring Tower complex.

Space became available at the large commercial center along Virginia 419 when circa-1970s Tanglewood Mall became increasingly obsolete, as retail commerce shifted from big box chain stores to online purchasing.

Tanglewood Mall is already the site for a separate Carilion property, Carilion Children's, which opened last year in an extensively renovated former J.C. Penney store. The new mental health facility will be next door.