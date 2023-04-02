In 2018, Carilion Clinic became the first hospital in Virginia to offer the Emergency Department Bridge to Treatment program, creating a direct path for opioid users from short-term withdrawal treatment in an emergency room to long-term treatment within a matter of days.

Outcomes hinged on whether patients who entered the Bridge remained on it.

“I was cynical at first,” said Dr. John Burton, chair of Emergency Medicine for Carilion Clinic. “I thought a victory for us would be about 25% of people staying in the program.”

That first year, more than 80% of the participants persisted. And while that percentage has fluctuated, it hasn’t dipped far below that number since inception.

The success of the Bridge has led other Virginia health systems to launch similar programs. Last month Carilion Clinic received a $1.9 million state grant to expand, while offering guidance to other hospitals.

Essentially, the program has two components. People who come into the emergency department with symptoms of opioid withdrawal are treated with buprenorphine, a drug that reduces cravings for opioids and helps treat withdrawal symptoms.

From there, patients are given a prescription for buprenorphine, assigned a peer specialist, someone with personal experience battling Substance Use Disorder (SUD), and enrolled in Carilion’s substance use disorder treatment clinic, overseen by Dr. Cheri Hartman, psychologist and grant program director for Carilion Mental Health.

Hartman, along with her husband, psychiatrist David Hartman, were working to establish a comprehensive SUD treatment clinic at the same time that Burton was working to connect emergency department treatment directly to something more long-term.

“We were very lucky that we were able to come together for this program,” Hartman said. “When we first started our clinic, we found we weren’t getting as many people treatment as needed it, and through the Bridge, we’re getting far more patients into treatment through the ER.”

In fact, the Bridge program made a huge difference in the number of people seeking treatment at the Hartmans’ clinic, to the point that, before the program started, they were seeing about 10% of the patients they see now.

The program also had another built-in resource to draw on: a peer support network that already existed at Carilion Clinic.

Through the peer program, patients could be immediately connected with someone to guide them through treatment. The peers, who are also in recovery, help patients to trust the program.

“If I tell them about how the program works, I have no credibility,” Hartman said. “But if one of the peers tells them, then that’s someone that knows what they’re going through.”

Burton said that he’s spent his 30-year career in emergency medicine watching the SUD epidemic get worse and worse. The experience made him look into establishing a better method of treatment.

“As the body count went up, my level of comfort got less and less,” Burton said. “And I felt less and less like I could continue without doing something different.”

Hartman said that SUD is a disease and that, through connecting people with clinical care immediately after they leave the emergency department, hospitals are beginning to treat addiction “like any other disease.”

“If you had any other illness, or you were injured, and you needed physical therapy, someone in the emergency department would set up an appointment with a physical therapist,” Hartman said. “That’s what we’re trying to do for people with substance use disorder.”

When the Bridge was first implemented, one of the major hurdles for Carilion and many other hospitals interested in treating opioid addiction was getting certified to prescribe buprenorphine.

At the time, in order to give patients buprenorphine, doctors had to undergo training and receive a waiver from the Drug Enforcement Agency, often called an X-Waiver.

Burton saw to it that all the doctors working under him in the emergency department got the certification, which was still unusual for most hospitals.

In January, the X-Waiver requirement was removed. That was a big victory for practitioners like Burton and the Hartmans, who work to supply people with the help they need to stop using opioids. Another big step will be to get other hospitals to work on similar programs, something the grant Carilion has been awarded will help to accomplish.

“I always tell people at these hospitals, ‘You can do this,’” Hartman said. “’It’s cheap, and it’s already in your wheelhouse.’”