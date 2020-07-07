The Virginia Board of Elections voted Tuesday to allow several candidates running for Congress — including Republican Bob Good — the ability to have their names appear on the November ballot despite them failing to file paperwork on time.
The board granted an extension to all eight candidates — seven of whom were Republicans — on a vote of 2-1. Board Chairman Bob Brink reluctantly voted to accept the late candidate paperwork, saying the board was “forced to give a pass to the scofflaws at the expense of the candidates who followed the rules.”
Also among those who got approval to appear on the ballot was Democrat Nicholas Betts, who is challenging Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, in the 6th Congressional District, which stretches from Roanoke to Front Royal.
Betts addressed the board, saying he filed his paperwork with the 6th District Democratic Congressional Committee with the understanding it would submit it along with other necessary forms to get his name on the ballot as the Democratic nominee.
“I had no reason to doubt that all necessary forms had been forwarded to you all,” said Betts, who then filed it to the state later.
Some of the candidates’ confusion seemed to stem from their misunderstanding about the deadline to file their candidate qualification paperwork, which is a short form asking questions like whether the candidate is a U.S. citizen and over the age of 18.
The state code says the deadline to file this paperwork is the second Tuesday in June. Virginia’s primaries for the November election are generally held on the second Tuesday in June.
Gov. Ralph Northam used his authority to extend the June primaries by two weeks out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline to file the paperwork stayed the same.
If the board rejected the candidates’ requests, they would have had to run write-in campaigns if they still wanted to compete in the November election. Brink said that’s an expensive and “draconian” alternative.
“Doing that would run counter to my personal belief that, as much as possible, we ought to permit access to the ballot and let the voters decide,” Brink said. “The board is between a rock and the hard place. We don’t want to be in the position of picking and choosing winners and losers. That’s the voters’ job.”
The filing flub was especially embarrassing for Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, who made the same mistake last year and was forced to run a write-in campaign to maintain his seat in the House of Delegates. He’s competing in a convention later this month against other Republicans seeking the party nomination to run against Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico.
Good asked that the board grant him an extension to respect the will of the voters who chose him over Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, while knowing Good would have to deal with the paperwork error.
“The delegates had that information, and they still supported our campaign,” Good said.
Good, who describes himself as a “biblical conservative,” criticized Riggleman for not being strict enough on abortion and immigration. Good’s supporters also were upset Riggleman officiated a same-sex marriage.
Good defeated Riggleman last month at an unusual and controversial drive-thru convention hosted at a church near Good’s home.
Good is facing Democrat Cameron Webb for the open 5th Congressional District seat in central Virginia in what is shaping up to be a competitive race.
After Webb’s sweeping win in the Democratic primary last month, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is sending money and resources to Webb’s campaign to help him flip the seat that stretches from Fauquier County to the North Carolina border.
The DCCC waded into the paperwork extension matter, urging the Board of Elections to not grant one to Good, arguing the coronavirus shouldn’t be blamed for him missing his filing deadline. Aria Branch, an attorney with the DCCC, said it didn’t appear that some of the candidates made an effort to comply with the law. She said they became aware that they missed the deadline only after it became publicized.
“The rules are there for a reason,” Branch said.
Good has spent the past few weeks meeting with Republicans around the district. Meanwhile, Riggleman’s campaign has said he won’t support Good’s candidacy, and there are Riggleman supporters saying they don’t plan to vote for Good.
Tyler Pieron, who supported Riggleman at the convention, told the board he was “shocked” it was even discussing the issue. He said the deadline was clear, and there was no reason to miss it.
“I can’t go Nov. 8 and vote,” Pieron said. “We have deadlines for voting. If they’re allowed to be on the ballot because they ignored the law and get reprieve by a government entity, there’s no law at all.”
