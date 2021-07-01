Conservation police prep for a busy weekend at Smith Mountain Lake, urge boaters to stay sober, safe

PENHOOK — Patrols are ramping up in anticipation of another busy Fourth of July weekend at Smith Mountain Lake.

Conservation police officers with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources are encouraging boaters to be safe and sober this weekend with heavy traffic expected on the water.

Friday marks the start of the department's Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug related fatalities on the water. It will continue into the Fourth of July weekend.

In addition to increasing awareness, a greater presence of conservation officers is expected this weekend to deter any bad behavior by boaters. Sgt. James Slaughter said between three and five boat patrols are expected to be on the water at any time during the weekend — especially at peak times in the afternoon and during lake's two scheduled fireworks shows on the water.

"We anticipate this being a really busy weekend," Slaughter said.

The department has charged four people on Smith Mountain Lake with operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol so far this year. Slaughter said it is not as much as in previous years, but the number is still concerning. "It is up from where we would like to see it," he said.

