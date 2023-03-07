Three years after the deadly pandemic's onset, COVID-19 is becoming less of a concern for Roanoke health officials.

Since the most recent peak in infections in early January, both infections and hospitalizations have dropped considerably for the region.

In the most recent weekly report from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Regional Health Districts, there were 149 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region between March 1 and March 7, resulting in 17 hospitalizations.

During another seven-day period that ended on January 10 — the height of the most recent, post-holiday infection peak — there were 792 infections resulting in 68 hospitalizations.

Hospitals and other medical entities in Roanoke have begun to shift focus following several weeks of steadily declining infections. Carilion Clinic closed its two community drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities last week, citing the drop in infections as one of the reasons for the closure.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the local health district, said that area hospitalizations are near their lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Our hospitalizations are at their lowest level since last May,” Morrow said.

In March 2000, when the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Virginia, there were significant concerns over the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday, with many bars and restaurants refusing to close before their annual celebrations.

The first early surges in infections followed, starting a trend of infection peaks following holidays.

The most recent dominant strain of COVID-19, Omicron XBB 1.5, had just begun to spread last December, and contributed to the post-holiday spike in infections. Morrow said that she doesn’t anticipate another large spike following this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

”I don’t think we’ll see significant increases,” Morrow said. “And the reason I say that is that there isn’t anything on the very near horizon that we see as a new dominant strain.”

Morrow stressed that while she didn’t see any threat of infection spikes in the near future, that didn’t mean that future spikes were out of the question, though she said she was hopeful that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

“COVID is unpredictable,” Morrow said. “We don’t know if and when the next strain is going to appear.”

With pandemic concerns abated for the time being, Morrow said that the Virginia Department of Health was beginning to shift focus back to pre-pandemic concerns, such as sexually transmitted disease prevention and treatment, outreach for substance use disorder, and immunizations, as well as public hygiene.

However, Morrow said that, with the pandemic exacerbating community health concerns that existed well before the first COVID-19 infections, her focus has permanently changed.

“We’re a different department than we were,” Morrow said.