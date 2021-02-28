Goss: Do stars have the same intrinsic brightness?

Two hundred years ago, not much was known about the stars other than they all had different brightnesses, and they all were very, very far away. Astronomers naturally wondered whether stars exhibited different brightnesses because they all had the same luminosity but were at different distances, or do they all have different luminosities but lie at the same distance – or is it some combination of the two? To know, they needed to measure the distances to a sample of stars.

They knew of the concept of parallax, which, in theory, could be used to find the distances to the nearer stars: Simply measure the tiny positional shifts in the sky that stars exhibit as Earth orbits the Sun, then apply the appropriate trigonometric operations. “Simply” wasn’t so simple because the equipment of the day just wasn’t up to the task.

In 1838, a new telescope design was first used by German mathematician and astronomer Friedrich Bessel to measure the distance to the dim star 61 Cygni, correctly thought to be one of the closer stars. Other astronomers used similar techniques and measured the parallax of Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky.