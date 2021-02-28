Goss: Do stars have the same intrinsic brightness?

Two hundred years ago, not much was known about the stars other than they all had different brightnesses, and they all were very, very far away. Astronomers naturally wondered whether stars exhibited different brightnesses because they all had the same luminosity but were at different distances, or do they all have different luminosities but lie at the same distance – or is it some combination of the two? To know, they needed to measure the distances to a sample of stars.
They knew of the concept of parallax, which, in theory, could be used to find the distances to the nearer stars: Simply measure the tiny positional shifts in the sky that stars exhibit as Earth orbits the Sun, then apply the appropriate trigonometric operations. “Simply” wasn’t so simple because the equipment of the day just wasn’t up to the task.
In 1838, a new telescope design was first used by German mathematician and astronomer Friedrich Bessel to measure the distance to the dim star 61 Cygni, correctly thought to be one of the closer stars. Other astronomers used similar techniques and measured the parallax of Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky.
Sirius’ parallax is the very thin angle formed by the positions of Earth, Sirius, and again Earth but in three months hence. After painstakingly telescopic observations, it was found to be about one ten thousandths of a degree. How small of an angle is that? It is what a human hair would span viewed from 100 feet away. Very small, indeed!
Astronomers found Sirius to be 9 light-years away.
Once darkness settles on a March evening, Sirius can be seen twinkling low in the south. To its upper left, shines a bright star, Procyon. (To Procyon’s west is another bright star, Betelgeuse, which lies at the northeastern corner of the constellation Orion. Betelgeuse along with Sirius and Procyon form the “Winter Triangle.”)
Astronomers found Procyon to be 11 light-years away.
While it is certainly bright, it pales in comparison to the much brighter Sirius. Since these two stars are at about the same distance, the inescapable conclusion is that they do not have the same intrinsic luminosities – they emit unequal quantities of light. To drive the point home, look at one more stellar example, this one lying low in the southwestern sky this time of year.
Just to the west of Orion at about the same distance that Orion is tall, shine three dim stars. The north-westernmost and faintest of the three is Epsilon Eridani. It lies 10 light-years from Earth, half way between the distances of Sirius and Procyon.
Strictly for comparison purposes, let’s now consider a fourth and final star.
If our Sun were magically placed 10 light-years from Earth – at about the same distance as Sirius, Procyon, and Epsilon – how bright would the Sun appear? About as bright as Saiph, the star at the southeastern corner of Orion.
Knowing that Sirius, Procyon, Epsilon, and our magically transported Sun all lie about the same distance from our viewpoint on Earth, you can clearly see that not only do these four stars show different apparent brightnesses in our sky, they also have significantly unequal intrinsic luminosities, something that astronomers 200 years ago would like to have known. In fact, if you use a sophisticated light meter to measure their apparent brightness, you will find that Sirius is five times more luminous than Procyon, which is five times more luminous than our Sun, which is five times more luminous than Epsilon Eridani.
Each star’s intrinsic luminosity is different. Once you know how far they really are, you can see that for yourself on a clear dark March evening.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.