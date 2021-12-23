Goss: First there was light pollution, now constellation satellites

If stargazers were asked what are the major impediments to experiencing the night sky, most would probably respond with a humorous quip about the weather then quickly follow with a more serious one about light pollution. With our well–lit life in 2022, it is hard to imagine a time when sky glow did not exist. While electrification of the nation was well under way in the 1920s, artificial sky glow did not really become a vocal issue until the mid 1960s. It wasn’t until twenty years later that the professional astronomical community took more of an active stand by forming what would become the dominant organization battling light pollution — the International Dark–Sky Association.

How did we get to this point of having 99% of the US population living in areas where the Milky Way no longer is visible? Many people are so out of touch with the true nature of the night sky, that they are amazed to hear that the Milky Way arcs above them every night (and day).

Remaining dark locations are considered unusual and are regarded, rightfully so, as being necessary for a nature–hungry populace. We are lucky to have Natural Bridge and Douthat State Parks help fill that role. Since April, Natural Bridge has been designated as a “Dark Sky Park” by the aforementioned International Dark Sky Association. It is becoming a true dark sky economic resource for our area.

Losing the night was a slow process. No, one poorly designed or improperly installed light isn’t going to blot out the Milky Way. Nor two, nor three. A thousand will. Ten thousand will obscure all but the bright stars. It may have taken forty or fifty years, but we got here by the steady and often unchallenged accumulation of bad lights.

How do we make it possible for the stars to return and for the Milky Way to once again grace our skies? While real solutions exist, they are not eagerly implemented either due to ignorance, perceived cost, or irrational fear.

Professional astronomers and stargazers alike now face another impediment, one that can’t be remedied by just moving to a remote location. Two years ago in the August Roanoke Skies, a new batch of satellites was discussed. These “constellation satellites,” as they are called, are bright enough to be seen through binoculars and a few are visible to the unaided eye.

The big problem is their current number, and, even more so, their projected final number. Two years ago, it was less than a hundred. Now, it is nearly 2,000. In another five years, perhaps 30,000 will be in earth orbit — all from the Starlink system of the SpaceX corporation. Eventually with satellites from enterprises in other countries (China, Russia, Korea, India, Canada, and Britain), over 100,000 are expected to crowd the night sky. Their altitudes range from 220 to over 350 miles, higher than the Hubble Space Telescope. That means that what would likely have been incredible images of celestial wonders taken through ground based telescopes — and the Hubble — would all show many streaks caused by satellites crossing the scene. As an illustration, see the NASA sponsored site Astronomy Picture of the Day: https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap210601.html

Even worse, and circling back to the initial impediment of light pollution, the combined subtle glow from all the satellites is predicted to brighten skies across the planet — perhaps by 10% — eliminating the truly dark areas left.

How to prevent this from taking place? As with light pollution fifty years ago, we are now at the beginning of the problem and at the best time to find a suitable solution. But, again as with light pollution, will we largely ignore the problem until the “mega” satellite constellations become too ingrained in our technology–driven world to do anything about?

John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.