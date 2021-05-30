Goss: Human created points of light overshadow amazing Mars

Ever since last fall, Mars has played a role in our evening sky. In October while lying at 38 million miles, it was the closest to Earth as it will be until August 2035 and appeared as a dramatic bright orange–red light. It was hard to miss. As the weeks passed and as Earth moved farther from the Red Planet, it grew fainter, eventually becoming “just another” unremarkable point of light.
From tonight until just after the Fourth of July, Mars fades even further as it drops closer towards the horizon in the bright evening twilight – and towards the set sun. It is now about as bright as any one of the major stars of the Big Dipper and it moves near the two bright stars of Gemini, Castor and Pollux. On June 7, Mars forms a straight line with them being the dimmest of the three.
About two weeks later, it will have moved out of Gemini and into the neighboring zodiacal constellation Cancer where it meets a faint star cluster popularly called the “Beehive.” On the evenings of June 22 and 23, the planet can be found in front of the stellar bees as twilight subsides at 9:45 p.m. and before the glow from the waxing gibbous Moon significantly brightens the sky. With binoculars, try glimpsing the Red Planet floating amid the twinkling swarm of stars. How many bees can you count? Some people see as many as forty.
This time of night – an hour or so after sunset – and in this area of the sky – towards the west-northwest – is the best time and best sky location to spot another sight, one that has nothing to do with Mars, nor with stars.
On Saturday May 9th at 9:15 p.m., sky watchers in the Roanoke area who were looking towards the northwest were treated with something quite unexpected. Rising above of the twilight was an orderly train of over one hundred bright starlike points followed by a second train moving northward. Some people feared “alien invasion.” Others thought “secret government plot.” Few realized their true nature.
For the past two years, the SpaceX corporation has been launching many rockets, each carrying dozens of small satellites, building a communications net to completely encompass our planet. A few thousand already have been placed in orbit with many tens of thousands to go. The May 9th event was the latest batch of satellites, called a satellite constellation, making their way to their final orbital positions.
Once they are properly deployed, they will no longer be as bright as the brighter stars, but will hover on the edge of visibility or somewhat dimmer. They will only be seen when they are in full sunlight and we are in Earth’s shadow, i.e., shortly after sunset (or before sunrise), When their orbital motions carries them into our planet’s shadow, they will be quite invisible. However, while they are in sunlight, they will sometimes be bright enough to be seen without optical aid, and definitely will be able to be spotted with binoculars.
Professional astronomers are very concerned about how their continual tracking across the heavens will affect data collected at ground based observatories and by orbiting space telescopes. Many of the satellites will be at higher altitudes than the Hubble Space Telescope, meaning that the impressive images obtained by that famous instrument will have one or more satellite streaks cutting across them, hampering its effectiveness at studying the celestial realm.
How do you know when the next batch will be visible and where to see it in the sky? Two websites will prove useful: www.heavens-above.com and www.findstarlink.com. While they may be interesting to spot, they mark a sad change in our night sky.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.