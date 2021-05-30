Goss: Human created points of light overshadow amazing Mars

On Saturday May 9th at 9:15 p.m., sky watchers in the Roanoke area who were looking towards the northwest were treated with something quite unexpected. Rising above of the twilight was an orderly train of over one hundred bright starlike points followed by a second train moving northward. Some people feared “alien invasion.” Others thought “secret government plot.” Few realized their true nature.

For the past two years, the SpaceX corporation has been launching many rockets, each carrying dozens of small satellites, building a communications net to completely encompass our planet. A few thousand already have been placed in orbit with many tens of thousands to go. The May 9th event was the latest batch of satellites, called a satellite constellation, making their way to their final orbital positions.

Once they are properly deployed, they will no longer be as bright as the brighter stars, but will hover on the edge of visibility or somewhat dimmer. They will only be seen when they are in full sunlight and we are in Earth’s shadow, i.e., shortly after sunset (or before sunrise), When their orbital motions carries them into our planet’s shadow, they will be quite invisible. However, while they are in sunlight, they will sometimes be bright enough to be seen without optical aid, and definitely will be able to be spotted with binoculars.