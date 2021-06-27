Goss: July skies reveal the form of the Milky Way galaxy

Low above the southern horizon stands the “J-hook” shape of the constellation Scorpius and the “Teapot” asterism of Sagittarius. Within this fattened, bloated area of the Milky Way lies galactic central with its unseen black hole. It is also the direction of the galactic core (or bulge) which can be traced as the widened glow extending from the bright star Antares to the eastern most part of the Teapot. The indistinct perimeter of the three dimensional bulge is some 15,000 light-years distant.

Carry a pair of binoculars to reveal the spectacular sight of 100,000 stars hidden in this area of the sky looking towards the galactic center. Most of the sights seen – the dimmer stars, intriguing star clusters, and star forming nebulae – actually lie in the next spiral arm closer to the bulge, the Sagittarius Arm. These are approximately 4,000-6,000 light-years away.

As your gaze moves up the Milky Way toward the bright stars of Altair and Deneb (two of the three stellar lights of the Summer Triangle), your direction of sight moves away from the bulge/Sagittarius Arm region to features in the Cygnus section of the Orion Spur, which juts out from the Sagittarius Arm.