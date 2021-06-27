Goss: July skies reveal the form of the Milky Way galaxy

We have been told many times that our Milky Way galaxy exhibits a spiral shape. It has a central bulge from which several star– and dust–filled arms emanate, causing it to look much like a pinwheel. (In fact, amateur astronomers call at least one other galaxy “the Pinwheel.” See the beautiful NASA sponsored website “Astronomy Picture of the Day.” See https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap150614.html). It also has a star–packed core with a central nucleus (and in that nucleus, presumably, hides a black hole around which everything else in the galaxy rotates).
The pinwheel is about 100,000 light-years wide and 3 or 4 light-years thick. The Milky Way galaxy is simply immense, containing upwards of 200 billion stars. And, of course, our little planet lies within it, some 27,000 light-years from the the central black hole.
July, August, and September early evenings provide the best time of year not only to conveniently see the band of the Milky Way galaxy climbing in the east or stretching overhead, but to discern the form of its shape, especially with the help of a little bit of knowledge and a lot of imagination.
Beginning at the northeastern horizon then reaching high in the east before dropping to the southern horizon, the July Milky Way can be breathtaking when viewed from a dark sky site such as at Douthat or Natural Bridge State Parks. It is a sight that stargazers make special trips to see.
Low above the southern horizon stands the “J-hook” shape of the constellation Scorpius and the “Teapot” asterism of Sagittarius. Within this fattened, bloated area of the Milky Way lies galactic central with its unseen black hole. It is also the direction of the galactic core (or bulge) which can be traced as the widened glow extending from the bright star Antares to the eastern most part of the Teapot. The indistinct perimeter of the three dimensional bulge is some 15,000 light-years distant.
Carry a pair of binoculars to reveal the spectacular sight of 100,000 stars hidden in this area of the sky looking towards the galactic center. Most of the sights seen – the dimmer stars, intriguing star clusters, and star forming nebulae – actually lie in the next spiral arm closer to the bulge, the Sagittarius Arm. These are approximately 4,000-6,000 light-years away.
As your gaze moves up the Milky Way toward the bright stars of Altair and Deneb (two of the three stellar lights of the Summer Triangle), your direction of sight moves away from the bulge/Sagittarius Arm region to features in the Cygnus section of the Orion Spur, which juts out from the Sagittarius Arm.
Beginning in the glow in Sagittarius and Scorpius, a dark lane can be easily found just west of Altair leading to Deneb. This is the “Great Rift,” a giant cloud of dust blocking the light of more distant stars and lies between our sun and the Sagittarius Arm. (The beautiful NASA APOD image shows similar dark dust lanes in the galaxy NGC 4565 seen “edge-on.” See https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap210517.html)
As the northeastern portion of the Milky Way’s band is approached, the next galactic arm beyond our Orion spur is seen. The dim stars found in binoculars are 6,000-7,000 light-years beyond our location from the galactic center.
Because our sun lies within the galaxy, finding and interpreting these features is difficult as some of them are not obvious. What is plainly seen, though, is the beautiful glowing band of the Milky Way galaxy. Make a special July trip to a dark site on a moonless night and enjoy this wonderful scene.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.