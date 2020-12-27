Goss: Of the visible planets, meet the dimmest, say goodbye to the brightest

Over the past three months, five planets caught the attention of curious skywatchers: Venus and Mercury in the morning sky, then Jupiter, Saturn and Mars in the evening. However, one planet was ignored, primarily because, while being visible, it is never an obvious sight. In mid-January an opportunity arises for binocular users in a dark sky location to identify this cold, far off world.

Orbiting the sun nearly twice the distance of Saturn, Uranus shines dimly, making it recognizable only to those observers who know how to find it. Officially discovered by William Herschel in 1781, it was seen, but not identified as a planet several times prior including in 1690 when it was plotted as a star on a new, improved celestial chart.

Because it orbits relatively far from the sun, Uranus moves very slowly along its orbital path, and, consequently, across our night sky. (The farther a body orbits from the sun, the slower it moves, and the longer its orbital path.) Saturn, lying at 900 million miles from the sun, requires about 29 years for a full trip. Uranus orbits twice as far and needs 84 years.