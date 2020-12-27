Goss: Of the visible planets, meet the dimmest, say goodbye to the brightest

Over the past three months, five planets caught the attention of curious skywatchers: Venus and Mercury in the morning sky, then Jupiter, Saturn and Mars in the evening. However, one planet was ignored, primarily because, while being visible, it is never an obvious sight. In mid-January an opportunity arises for binocular users in a dark sky location to identify this cold, far off world.
Orbiting the sun nearly twice the distance of Saturn, Uranus shines dimly, making it recognizable only to those observers who know how to find it. Officially discovered by William Herschel in 1781, it was seen, but not identified as a planet several times prior including in 1690 when it was plotted as a star on a new, improved celestial chart.
Because it orbits relatively far from the sun, Uranus moves very slowly along its orbital path, and, consequently, across our night sky. (The farther a body orbits from the sun, the slower it moves, and the longer its orbital path.) Saturn, lying at 900 million miles from the sun, requires about 29 years for a full trip. Uranus orbits twice as far and needs 84 years.
Because it moves so far from the sun, and because its diameter spans only about forty percent of Saturn’s, it reflects far less sunlight than Saturn. As a result, instead of being easy to see like Saturn, Uranus appears near the edge of naked eye visibility. Most people, even from dark sky sites, can not see it. The eagle-eyed stargazer can, but barely.
From Jan. 13 through Jan. 22, Mars slowly passes this distant world. This is akin to the “Great Conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn seen in our skies last week (and is still ongoing with Jupiter pulling away from Saturn), but with one of the planets (Uranus) being far fainter than the other (Mars).
They reach their closest separation on Jan. 19. Unfortunately, the first quarter Moon lies immediately to their lower right, helping to obscure the view of dim Uranus — even in binoculars. Four evenings earlier, however, the Moon will not be in the immediate vicinity, allowing for opportunities to spot its starlike point of light.
First find Mars. It is the bright reddish point shining unmistakably high in the south at 7 p.m. Aim a pair of binoculars at it (even relatively small birding binoculars will do nicely), and refer to the accompanying map. On Jan. 17, Uranus lies directly left of bright Mars, about one-quarter of a binocular field from it. Above Mars about the same distance that it lies from Uranus, twinkles a star with the designation 19 Arietis. It has the same brightness as Uranus. (These three bodies form a regular right triangle on that date.)
Between any two consecutive nights, it becomes obvious that Mars changes position with respect to 19 Arietis, but Uranus barely budges. That is due to Mars’ two year orbital cycle compared with Uranus’ 84.
2021 definitely will not be a year to admire brilliant Venus. On the morning of Jan. 11, the Earth-sized planet will shine very low in the southeast at 7 a.m. The very, very thin crescent moon will lie just to its upper right, giving a interesting sight in binoculars.
The following week, Venus drops from view. After it emerges from the solar glare in late April’s evening sky, it remains either close to the sun or doesn’t rise high above the horizon for the rest of 2021 and well into 2022. It certainly can be found at times, but it won’t be an eye-catching beacon. Interestingly, in 16 months on May 1, 2022, Venus presents its own much brighter “Great Conjunction” with Jupiter. Until then, catch it while you can!
Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.