Goss: The credible person asks, “Show us the evidence”

This month marks the 200th edition of Roanoke Skies – some 625 words presented for 200 consecutive months explaining the truth of the celestial domain as ferreted out by science. Due to our current absurd non-fact based world, the topic originally scheduled – a review of the more popular past columns – was dropped in favor of something more important.

In a world where facts are ignored, where truth is disregarded, and where science is doubted, some groups of people stubbornly cling to what is forcefully and repeatedly stated by others who are not truthful nor particularly knowledgeable about a topic. It is a place where provocateurs and demagogues are held in high esteem, loudly commanding attention while uttering nonsense and falsehoods.

Such was a time over eight years ago.

What might have been the most timely column of Roanoke Skies concerned the doomsday scenarios resulting from the end of the extremely long Baktun counting cycle of the Mayan calendar. Many strange statements were issued without any evidence by unbelievable people who often said they were revealing what “the experts don’t want you to hear.” The column raised the idea of credibility, something that, unfortunately, is not often considered when evaluating important statements today. From the September 2012 Roanoke Skies: