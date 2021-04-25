Goss: The three rocky planets play hide and seek in the west-northwestern sky

If you start looking for the Moon ten minutes earlier, you might spot another planet just above the horizon. To the left of the very difficult to see crescent Moon shines the bright point of Venus. As the weeks pass, the planet will climb slightly higher, but will not achieve dominance until late fall.

Any Moon as thin as the one on May 12 definitely is a tough sight to spot, resulting in not many skywatchers ever seeing this sliver of a crescent. However, on the following night of May 13, it will be easier to see – and will provide a convenient guide for finding Mercury. The Moon’s crescent will be glowing just above the horizon some forty minutes after sunset at 9 pm. Immediately to its upper right is a star in the bright twilight. That is no star. That is Mercury. Of course, binoculars will help greatly in positively identifying it.

Two nights more, the Moon will have advanced higher, leaving Mercury behind. On May 15 the crescent Moon, full with earthshine, hovers next to a moderately bright reddish Mars. Two weeks later, that planet is the dimmest member of a nice triple configuration with Castor and Pollux.