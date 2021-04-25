Goss: The three rocky planets play hide and seek in the west-northwestern sky

What happened to all the planets in the evening sky? Three of them – the rocky planets of Mercury, Venus, and Mars – shine unobtrusively in the west-northwest shortly after sunset. To find them, you must look carefully or they will escape notice.
Look directly west when darkness falls at 9:30 pm on April 28. About 45 degrees above the horizon twinkle two stars, Castor and Pollux of Gemini. Below them half way to the horizon, shines another object, though not quite as brightly as the first two. That is Mars – the same Mars where NASA’s Perseverance rover landed two months ago and is now investigating the surface of the crater Jezero.
Observe from an area away from city lights while aiming a pair of binoculars at it to reveal an unexpected sight. About one-quarter of a binocular field directly below Mars glows a dim, grainy smudge. That is the star cluster M35, a group of over 200 individual stars lying 3900 light-years distant. As the night’s pass, Mars moves away from it, completely leaving the cluster’s binocular field by May 5.
On May 4 at 9 p.m., if the sky is clear and if the west-northwestern horizon is unobstructed by buildings, trees, or mountain ridge lines, Mercury’s feeble point of light can be found just above the true horizon. Over the next week, the little planet climbs into the darker twilight, making it easier to spot.
Eight evenings later on May 12, where Mercury stood on May 4, hovers the almost invisible very, very thin crescent Moon. Binoculars will surely be needed to pick it out in the bright twilight, nearly brushing the tree tops along the horizon at 8:50 pm.
If you start looking for the Moon ten minutes earlier, you might spot another planet just above the horizon. To the left of the very difficult to see crescent Moon shines the bright point of Venus. As the weeks pass, the planet will climb slightly higher, but will not achieve dominance until late fall.
Any Moon as thin as the one on May 12 definitely is a tough sight to spot, resulting in not many skywatchers ever seeing this sliver of a crescent. However, on the following night of May 13, it will be easier to see – and will provide a convenient guide for finding Mercury. The Moon’s crescent will be glowing just above the horizon some forty minutes after sunset at 9 pm. Immediately to its upper right is a star in the bright twilight. That is no star. That is Mercury. Of course, binoculars will help greatly in positively identifying it.
Two nights more, the Moon will have advanced higher, leaving Mercury behind. On May 15 the crescent Moon, full with earthshine, hovers next to a moderately bright reddish Mars. Two weeks later, that planet is the dimmest member of a nice triple configuration with Castor and Pollux.
For a real challenge, follow Mercury for the rest of the month. On May 17, it is relatively easy to spot because it has swung away farthest from the sun. After May 19, it dims quickly and drops closer to the horizon when viewed 40 minutes after sunset. Can you follow it at first visually, then using binoculars? On the evening of May 28, it lies just to the left of Venus’ concentrated light, shining just above the horizon.