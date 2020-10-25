Goss: This season treat yourself to two stargazer’s tricks

With all the bright planets on the move, a lot is happening in the sky over southwest Virginia both in the morning and in the evening. This provides a good time to open the stargazer’s bag of tricks to better appreciate and enjoy this season’s planetary treats.

Follow bright Jupiter in the southwest sixty minutes after sunset. (It is the brightest point of light in that part of the sky.) Each night, the planet sinks westward, approaching the already set sun. It also inches eastward closer to Saturn – the star-like object just to its left. The first movement results from Earth orbiting the sun, while the second is due to Earth, Jupiter and Saturn all moving at different speeds in their respective orbits.

As Jupiter narrows its gap with Saturn, estimate their changing angular separation. Two useful stargazer’s rules of thumb are that the tip of the index finger held up on one’s fully extended arm spans almost 2 angular degrees, and that a fist spans 10 degrees.

Tonight, Jupiter and Saturn are slightly less than three “index fingers” apart or, more accurately, 5.5 degrees. By Halloween, these two celestial treats will have pulled within two and a half fingers or 5 degrees (or one-half “fist–width”).