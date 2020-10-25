Goss: This season treat yourself to two stargazer’s tricks

With all the bright planets on the move, a lot is happening in the sky over southwest Virginia both in the morning and in the evening. This provides a good time to open the stargazer’s bag of tricks to better appreciate and enjoy this season’s planetary treats.
Follow bright Jupiter in the southwest sixty minutes after sunset. (It is the brightest point of light in that part of the sky.) Each night, the planet sinks westward, approaching the already set sun. It also inches eastward closer to Saturn – the star-like object just to its left. The first movement results from Earth orbiting the sun, while the second is due to Earth, Jupiter and Saturn all moving at different speeds in their respective orbits.
As Jupiter narrows its gap with Saturn, estimate their changing angular separation. Two useful stargazer’s rules of thumb are that the tip of the index finger held up on one’s fully extended arm spans almost 2 angular degrees, and that a fist spans 10 degrees.
Tonight, Jupiter and Saturn are slightly less than three “index fingers” apart or, more accurately, 5.5 degrees. By Halloween, these two celestial treats will have pulled within two and a half fingers or 5 degrees (or one-half “fist–width”).
The crescent moon joins them on Nov. 18, when the two giant planets are separated by just 1 1/2 fingers or 3.5 degrees. The moon’s angular diameter is always 1/2 degree, so, about seven moons nicely fills that planetary divide.
By the end of the month, one index finger loosely fits in the gap. (A preview for December: The Jupiter/Saturn spacing narrows so much that they merge as a single bright point shining low in the southwestern sky — a rare event.)
Early risers are not excluded from the planetary action.
In the east 40 minutes before sunrise, glows Venus, easily the brightest point in the sky. It appears to drop a little closer to the horizon each morning before it finally rounds the sun’s far side in March.
Mercury quickly brightens enough by Nov. 2 to become dimly visible about 8 degrees above the east-southeastern horizon 40 minutes before sunrise. Remember that the width of a fist represents 10 angular degrees. Therefore, Mercury should be almost one fist–width above the horizon. Two mornings later, it climbs a little higher to a full fist-width. Mercury shines brighter at that time than another object to its right, the star Spica in Virgo, nearly lost in the twilight. Binoculars show them more clearly.
During the next two weeks, Mercury brightens further, then dims while dropping closer to the horizon and to the rising sun. It weakens by November 17 becoming difficult to spot in the advancing twilight.
On that same morning, the very bright Venus has dropped next to the much dimmer Spica, the star that Mercury visited thirteen mornings earlier. Again, binoculars help spot Spica twinkling to the right of glaring Venus.
The crescent moon joins the scene on the mornings of Nov. 12-14. It first glows just above Venus, while 24 hours later, it moves just to the left of Spica and lies half–way between Venus and Mercury. (Try to remember where it was the previous morning and measure the angular distance between the two positions. The moon will have traveled slightly less than one and a half fist–widths, or 13 degrees.) On Nov. 14, a very thin crescent moon can be found climbing over the horizon in the bright twilight, lying below Mercury.
Whether you are admiring sights in the morning or in the evening sky, always keep your bag of stargazer’s tricks handy for a better understanding and appreciation of the season’s planetary treats.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
