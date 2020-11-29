Goss: Three celestial events cap a memorable year for stargazers

On the winter solstice, December 21, no gap remains – Jupiter and Saturn appear as a single bright starlike object. (A keen–eyed planet watcher should still be able to split the pair.) Twenty four hours later, a small, but noticeable separation will be seen with Jupiter immediately lying to Saturn’s upper left. By the final night of 2020, that will have increased to half a finger’s width, and by the end of January it will have increased to three full fingers. (By then, the two planets lie behind the sun, and can’t be seen.)

Over the next three weeks, Jupiter travels less than 1 percent of its 2.8 billion mile twelve year orbit around the sun, and Saturn even less, since its orbital period is almost thirty years. Earth, on the other hand, moves 6 percent of its annual orbital path, and, therefore, changes the apparent separation between Jupiter and Saturn, accounting for most of their apparent motions in our evening sky.

Now, consider the other end of the Earth/Jupiter/Saturn alignment, namely the view from Saturn. Looking sunward, mighty Jupiter will be found with little Earth appearing directly next to it, about the same separation Jupiter and Saturn appear in our sky. Even though Jupiter lies about the same distance from Saturn as it does from Earth, it appears much dimmer in Saturn’s sky than it does in ours because it exhibits a thin, crescent shape.

If you miss this event, don’t worry, the next one occurs at 6:00 a.m. November 2, 2040. While Jupiter and Saturn won’t be as close to each other as this time, it will be an extra special event. As Jupiter again passes Saturn, the thin crescent moon bumps into Saturn with Mercury shining directly below all of them. Extra special, indeed!

John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.