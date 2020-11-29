Goss: Three celestial events cap a memorable year for stargazers

Partial Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. Tonight after 2 a.m. November 30, an interesting although not readily apparent celestial event occurs. The full moon experiences a partial penumbral eclipse where Earth blocks some, but not all the incoming sun’s light on the lunar surface. Therefore, the moon dims, but not appreciably so. The eclipse begins at 2:32, reaches its greatest extent at 4:42, and continues well after the morning’s twilight swamps the shadow’s appearance.
Year’s best meteor shower. The lack of moon in the sky bodes well for a good showing of the Geminid Meteor Shower. Beginning on December 14 at 8 p.m. and lasting throughout the night, upwards of 60 meteors per hour can be seen from a dark, country site. Be aware that dimmer meteors will greatly outnumber brighter ones. No optical aid will be needed, just focus your attention first towards the east in the evening, then high in the south as midnight nears. Dress warmly!
A rare planetary merger. The planets are always separated by, at the very least, tens of millions of miles. They never come truly close to one another. Yet, from our view point gazing skyward on Earth’s surface, they occasionally seem to nearly bump into each other as they slowly move across the starry dome. One such event, dubbed the “Great Conjunction,” occurs this December.
Over the next three weeks, Jupiter, which this evening brightly shines low in our southwestern sky sixty minutes after sunset, creeps towards its upper left approaching the much dimmer Saturn. As December begins, the planetary duo is separated by a scant two angular degrees. How small are two angular degrees? It is the same span in the sky that the width an index finger shows on a fully outstretched arm. One finger will fit neatly in the space between the two planets tonight.
On the winter solstice, December 21, no gap remains – Jupiter and Saturn appear as a single bright starlike object. (A keen–eyed planet watcher should still be able to split the pair.) Twenty four hours later, a small, but noticeable separation will be seen with Jupiter immediately lying to Saturn’s upper left. By the final night of 2020, that will have increased to half a finger’s width, and by the end of January it will have increased to three full fingers. (By then, the two planets lie behind the sun, and can’t be seen.)
Over the next three weeks, Jupiter travels less than 1 percent of its 2.8 billion mile twelve year orbit around the sun, and Saturn even less, since its orbital period is almost thirty years. Earth, on the other hand, moves 6 percent of its annual orbital path, and, therefore, changes the apparent separation between Jupiter and Saturn, accounting for most of their apparent motions in our evening sky.
Now, consider the other end of the Earth/Jupiter/Saturn alignment, namely the view from Saturn. Looking sunward, mighty Jupiter will be found with little Earth appearing directly next to it, about the same separation Jupiter and Saturn appear in our sky. Even though Jupiter lies about the same distance from Saturn as it does from Earth, it appears much dimmer in Saturn’s sky than it does in ours because it exhibits a thin, crescent shape.
If you miss this event, don’t worry, the next one occurs at 6:00 a.m. November 2, 2040. While Jupiter and Saturn won’t be as close to each other as this time, it will be an extra special event. As Jupiter again passes Saturn, the thin crescent moon bumps into Saturn with Mercury shining directly below all of them. Extra special, indeed!
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.
