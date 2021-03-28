Goss: You can view Mars from afar as Perseverance views it up-close

On April 22 it will have moved to the sky position where the sun is found on June 20, the first day of summer. Four nights later, it moves immediately above the elusive star cluster known as M35. This gathering of upwards of 400 stars can be seen in common binoculars as a small, round, fuzzy glow. (Its apparent size is roughly equal to the size the full moon in our sky. Hence, it is not a small object. It is just faint.) However, the near full moon climbing in the east will brighten the western sky sufficiently to obscure this dim glow. On April 28, though, the moon rises after darkness falls, giving stargazers a good chance to use binoculars to spot the cluster just to the west of Mars. Be sure to view after 9:30 when darkness arrives, and before 10:20 when the bright moon rises.