Goss: You can view Mars from afar as Perseverance views it up-close

One hundred years ago, what was confidently known about Mars? Not much beyond the planet’s physical and orbital parameters which were readily determined through telescopic observations – its diameter, surface gravity, diurnal length, axial tilt, and distance from the sun.
Astronomers also knew Mars had a very thin atmosphere. They knew it had strange surface markings which regularly changed their boundaries throughout the Martian year. They knew it possessed little water because they saw no substantial clouds. They saw that it had polar caps, believed to be primarily composed of frozen carbon dioxide. Finally, they knew it was cold with common daytime temperatures sometimes reaching 0ºF. Regardless of all that, imaginative scientists and writers of the day still postulated the existence of life, perhaps even intelligent life.
On July 15, 1965, all that changed. The possibility of Martian life was dashed.
NASA’s Mariner 4 craft passed 6000 miles above the Martian surface, sending back a few photographs revealing that the planet was covered with craters – lots of them. Its atmosphere was found to be exceedingly thin by earthly standards with a pressure of less than one percent of what we experience. Water was not to be found. Suddenly, the planet was seen as being more moon-like, and much less Earth-like. The possibility of life became more remote.
As the years passed, and after a few more missions to the Red Planet, that view, while still being largely validated, has been significantly modified. While surface liquid water does not currently exist, strong evidence indicates that it was prevalent 3 billion years ago, maybe sooner.
That is why the Perseverance mission that dramatically landed on Mars on February 18 is so important. Once it satisfactorily completes its systems’ tests, its robotic rover, Percy, will roll to what is believed to be a nearby ancient river delta. (Also, its onboard helicopter, Ingenuity, will try its first short flight in early April.)
Percy’s very sophisticated suite of instruments will be able to determine the mineralogy of Martian rocks, and image not only panoramas of the surface vistas, but close up images distinguishing objects the size of grains of sand. Perhaps most importantly, though, it will carry spectrometers that will indicate the presence of organic matter.
(Topping it all off, it will collect soil and rock samples that will eventually be returned to Earth by other spacecraft not yet fully developed.)
In other words, Perseverance will seriously search for signs of past life.
Think about that when you gaze towards Mars shining in the northwestern sky ninety minutes after sunset.
Tonight the planet, lying just east of the Pleiades and Hyades star clusters, slowly heads eastward above the constellation Orion. Mars appears as a moderately bright reddish point of light, somewhat brighter than any of the three stars comprising Orion’s belt.
On April 22 it will have moved to the sky position where the sun is found on June 20, the first day of summer. Four nights later, it moves immediately above the elusive star cluster known as M35. This gathering of upwards of 400 stars can be seen in common binoculars as a small, round, fuzzy glow. (Its apparent size is roughly equal to the size the full moon in our sky. Hence, it is not a small object. It is just faint.) However, the near full moon climbing in the east will brighten the western sky sufficiently to obscure this dim glow. On April 28, though, the moon rises after darkness falls, giving stargazers a good chance to use binoculars to spot the cluster just to the west of Mars. Be sure to view after 9:30 when darkness arrives, and before 10:20 when the bright moon rises.
While you are admiring Mars, remember that it is a real place – a place that is being carefully explored right now.
John Goss is the past president of the Astronomical League.