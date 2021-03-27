Oceanfront shootings leave 2 dead, 8 injured at Virginia Beach; 3 men arrested

Adrian Montgomery, a security guard who works at one of the oceanfront hotels, said the initial shooting occurred in an outdoor area where a lot of young people hang out and “try to talk to girls.”

Montgomery said a woman told a man that she didn't want his phone number, which led to an altercation between that man and another man.

An exchange of gunfire between the two men followed, Montgomery said, before more shots were fired between people who were friends with each of the respective shooters.

“At that point, it just became a shooting gallery,” Montgomery said. “Whoever had a gun and felt threatened fired ... (They) were pulling out guns like they're cellphones.”

Montgomery, 31, said the people he saw get shot appeared to be innocent bystanders. One of them was his 17-year-old nephew who had to have surgery.

Montgomery added that the Virginia Beach oceanfront, which includes a boardwalk, was packed with people who were shoulder-to-shoulder on a warm, but tension-filled spring night.

“There was no wiggle room,” Montgomery said. “When you have no wiggle room, somebody is going to step on somebody. And somebody is going to try to be Mr. Tough Guy.”