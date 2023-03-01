The COVID-19 pandemic left Roanoke City Public Schools with several major education hurdles to overcome, with student absenteeism among them.

Problems of chronic absenteeism have increased statewide since the pandemic. According to data from the Virginia Department of Education, only three school divisions saw a decrease in absenteeism for the 2021-22 school year.

Chronic absenteeism means a student has missed 10% or more class days in a school year, about 18 days in the total 180 days of instruction.

On Tuesday, during a Roanoke School Board work session, the division’s data and analysis team presented a mid-academic year student progress update for 2022-23, which listed chronic absenteeism and an increase in student behavioral issues as challenges.

Among city schools, Patrick Henry High School had a chronic absence rate of 37% last semester, with 702 of its 1,863 total students listed as chronically absent. During the first semester of the previous year, the chronic absence rate was 39%.

City schools have been working to reduce chronic absence, and some schools have shown significant improvement, like Hurt Park Elementary, which went from a 41.36% chronic absence rate in the first semester of last school year, to a 24.84% rate last semester.

Disciplinary actions and student behavior issues also contribute to the chronic absence problem in Roanoke, according to the analysis team's report.

Several schools in the division have high out-of-school suspension (OSS) rates. William Fleming High School has logged a total of 844.5 OSS days, the highest in the city schools. Patrick Henry High School logged 737 days, and districtwide, schools have reported 4,315 OSS days.

Suspensions have an impact on school attendance, as days spent in suspension count toward the designation of students as "chronically absent."

During Tuesday's meeting, the school budget was discussed, ahead of the board’s vote on a tentative budget to be given to Roanoke officials by March 15.

Virginia’s General Assembly adjourned Saturday without agreement on a budget, and with schools relying heavily on state funds, Kathleen Jackson, Roanoke School’s chief financial officer said that the division is left “in limbo” for now.

However, Jackson did discuss some measures that may save money in the 2023-24 academic year, including using remaining COVID-19 relief funds to address upcoming program costs.

The division's Capital Improvement Plan, which includes financial planning for the next 10 years, was also discussed during Tuesday's meeting. Several major building projects have seen increased costs due to supply chain issues and inflation.

The biggest price change is for the rebuilding of Preston Park Elementary School, which has seen a 35% cost increase, going from approximately $25 million to $33 million, according to Chris Perkins, chief operations officer for the district.