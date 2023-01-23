Roanoke County school board approves tentative funding plan for new career and tech center

The Roanoke County School Board has approved a tentative capital improvement plan for 2024 through 2033 that includes funding for a new career and technical education center, although with some reservations.

The plan sparked debate before the school board's favorable vote last week, with some members voicing concerns about the timeline for construction on the anticipated new facility, and the replacement of two county elementary schools, W.E. Cundiff and Glen Cove.

Tim Greenway, school board vice chairman, questioned if his vote to approve the plan would imply agreement with the amount of funds proposed by the supervisors, which he believes would underfund the career and tech center project.

“What we’re saying is BCAT [an acronym for the new facility] is going to cost us $93 million, and essentially what the board of supervisors is giving us $63 million because they would give us the $17 million as part of the CIP funding anyway,” Greenway said during Thursday's meeting. “So they’re underfunding BCAT by $30 million, and when we started this process, we said we needed the board of supervisors to fund BCAT because we couldn’t handle it with our current debt structure.”

The cost of building a career and tech center — which would be the most expensive capital project in the county's history — has been a contentious subject between the board of supervisors and the school board.

The supervisors in December endorsed a tenative plan to allocate $80 million of borrowed funds in fiscal year 2025, while allowing the school system to bank the $17 million it is set to receive for capital projects in upcoming fiscal years.

In partially fund the project, the supervisors said they intend to have the remaining funds come from grants sought by school officials.

Greenway said the project should be a bigger priority for the board of supervisors.

“This is one of the only economic drivers we’ve seen in the county in the last decade, and we’re handing it to them on a silver platter,” Greenway said.

Susan Peterson, chief financial officer for Roanoke County schools, said that approving the plan did not mean the school was locked into adopting it as presented, and that it would likely be subject to change.

Greenway also expressed concern with how long some of the district’s proposed projects would take to get started, particularly involving W.E. Cundiff and Glen Cove schools.

“Cundiff and Cove will start in July 2029, so it’s a 2030 project,” Greenway said. “Which sets us back six years?”

Greenway expressed interest in delaying a vote until the school board could meet with the board of supervisors to discuss funding. But other board members, including Mike Wray, were skeptical of the idea.

“If we put this off for a few weeks, would that buy us anything?” Wray said.

Brent Hudson, school board chairman, also expressed concern over not passing the plan.

“I’d like to work with the [the board of supervisors] to fix some of our aging infrastructure, so I don’t know that, if we don’t provide them with something, that that’s necessarily a good look,” Hudson said.

Despite the hesitation and debate, the plan passed unanimously.

Work is expected to begin on the career and tech center in 2025.

The county announced in July it would purchase four parcels off Peters Creek Road between Airport Road and Burlington Elementary School for the new facility.

It will replace the Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem. The county school system has outgrown the current site and it has seen minimal improvements since being built in 1962.

The school system has said Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff elementary schools need to be replaced immediately due to the open classroom concepts, which they say make it very difficult for teachers to teach and students to learn.

While the county has said it cannot afford to replace those schools and build a new career and tech school at the same time, county officials have also wondered if those or other schools in the district would even be needed 20 or 30 years from now if the recent trend of declining student enrollment numbers continues.