Allegations of an assault at Northside Middle School, bullying and a teacher who lost control of her classroom and temper were made at Thursday's Roanoke County School Board meeting.

Several board members expressed surprise and dismay after three speakers voiced concerns for student safety and a lack of school administrative reponse.

"Some concerning information was brought to our attention tonight," Brent Hudson, school board chairman said. "We'll be looking into these issues to ensure the safety of our students."

During the meeting's public comment period, April Singleton described a confrontation involving her son, a Northside Middle School student.

“In January, [her child] was confronted by students that blocked him in desks and blocked the doors so that a child could repeatedly punch him in the head,” Singleton said.

Singleton added that she sent an email to the county schools’ SpeakUp email address, meant to allow students and parents to report bullying and other incidents. She also made a post on social media about the incident.

The email, according to Singleton, received only an automated response, and the social media post drew criticism from an administrator at Northside, who Singleton said "scolded" her during a meeting for the post.

Ashley Guilliams told the board that her child had not personally been subjected to violence, but that she was concerned about what she’d heard about from the student.

David Mays, Guilliams father and a retired school resource officer who also spoke at the meeting, described one incident the student witnessed.

“A teacher was yelling and screaming and slamming doors in the classroom because she didn’t have control of her class,” Mays said. “[The Student] recorded the audio of the incident on her phone, and texts her mom saying, ‘I’m scared.’”

Guilliams said that she contacted school administration to discuss her concerns, but that the issue had only been followed up on “to an extent.”

“I got a call from an assistant superintendent saying that I would get a call from Dr. Nicely [Roanoke County School Superintendent Ken Nicely] to discuss the issue,” Guilliams said. “I still haven’t received a call back. That was on Oct. 17, 2022.”

Asked for comment, Chuck Lionberger, public information officer for Roanoke County Schools, said "All investigations of violence are taken very seriously when they are brought to our attention."

Lionberger also said on Friday that school officials were "tied up much of today" and unavailable for comment.

Nicely was attending an out-of-state educational conference and was not present at the meeting.

“Speaking frankly, I really wasn’t aware of anything that was going on in these schools, in terms of safety,” said Cheryl Facciani, the school board's Windsor Hills District representative “I can tell you that we’re going to get to the bottom of it. This isn’t the last you’re going to hear of this.”

According to statistics provided by school division spokesman Lionberger, fights among Northside Middle School students have dropped since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2019-20 school year, there were 42 incidents involving fighting among Northisde Middle School students. In 2021-2022, when students returned to in-person instruction, that number was down to 21.

As of Feb. 17, there have been 11 fights at Northside Middle Schools so far for the 2022-23 school year.

The speakers suggested possible changes to decrease violent incidents at the school, including schoolwide assemblies where a code of conduct is outlined, more readily monitoring the SpeakUp email address and training school resource officers to better handle violent incidents.