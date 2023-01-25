Roanoke, New River Valley school districts say students are kept informed about scholarships

In Northern Virginia, 17 high schools have failed to notify some students of National Merit award recognition in a timely manner, leading to a snowballing of concern statewide.

The situation began when one school in Fairfax County, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, failed to notify students that they had received “commended” status through the National Merit scholarship program.

Each year, about 16,000 students are declare National Merit semifinalists, qualifying them to compete for the more than 7,000 available scholarships. However, other students are recognized with “commended” status that can help them apply for other scholarships and increase their chances of getting into chosen colleges.

Following the discovery of the situation at Thomas Jefferson, and the resultant public outcry, Jason Miyares, Virginia’s attorney general, opened an investigation into all high schools in Fairfax County.

Since the investigation was announced, 17 high schools in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties have reported failures in notifying students on their “commended” national merit status.

Several school districts in the Roanoke and New River valleys have assured students that all scholarship statuses have been, and will continue to be, reported in a timely manner.

Roanoke City Public Schools, apart from notifying students of their National Merit scholarship status, recognizes all students who receive the recognition, both as semifinalists or as “commended” students, on their website and on social media.

Roanoke County Schools gave similar assurances, with Chuck Lionberger, the district’s public information officer, saying that the system by which students are informed of their status was recently looked into.

“We have confirmed with our school counseling department that students whose PSAT scores designate them as National Merit Scholars are notified as soon as the school receives that information,” Lionberger said in an email response. “We are proud of these students and are eager to share the news as soon as possible.”

Salem Public Schools gave a similar assurance, but with an additional caveat. Superintendent Curtis Hicks said in a statement that immediate notification is generally the purview of the testing body.

“We encourage our students to take the PSAT and pursue this honor but, normally, it is the testing organization that contacts any of its scholarship winners directly,” Hicks said. “Should we receive any notification, we would pass that along to the student and his or her parent or guardian immediately.”

Hicks also said that all students who received honors throughout the year are recognized at in-school assemblies.

Montgomery County Public Schools officials also said that they had informed all students of any recognition they had received from the National Merit organization.