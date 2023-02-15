Roanoke school division leaders are keeping budget and financial options open and may consider some financial belt-tightening, in response to a budgeting mistake by the state.

Tuesday's meeting of the city school board was the first since the disclosure of an accounting error that would decrease Virginia Department of Education basic aid for local school divisions by slightly more than $201 million.

For Roanoke, the state's error will lead to a decrease of $1.9 million going into the 2023-24 school year.

House and Senate budget amendment proposals offer different ways to remedy the situation, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Feb. 8. The solution is to be worked out in budget negotiations before the legislature's scheduled adjournment later this month.

Kathleen Jackson, the district's chief financial officer, told the school board it’s too early to gauge the shortfall's impact. Although she hopes for some assistance from the General Assembly's current session, Jackson already has factored the $1.9 million loss in the budget proposal.

While anticipated additional local revenue from Roanoke is helpful, Jackson said that it is not a particularly large increase. Though nothing drastic is anticipated, possible “belt-tightening” financial responses are being reviewed, should they be needed, she said.

“We have asked our budget managers to get their pencils out, go back, and determine what they could do if budgets on the non-personnel side — we’re not touching personnel — stay flat,” Jackson said.

Lawmakers have included 2% raises for teachers and public employees in their proposed amendments to the state biennial budget, which would come on top of 5% raises previously approved by the General Assembly.

Jackson said she’s budgeting for the 5% raise, out of caution.

Jackson is also anticipating cost increases for some educational services, such as substitute teachers, expanding the student computer lease program, and rising costs from utilities.

Superintendent Verletta White said the district was looking into possible “green solutions” to reduce utilities costs, which are anticipated to rise by $1 million during the next school year.