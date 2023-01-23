 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke's Verletta White chosen as top regional public school superintendent

082422-roa-news-schoolstarts-05.JPG (copy)

Superintendent Verletta White speaks to reporters before visiting with students in classrooms on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year at Roanoke Academy for Math and Science.

 SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times

Verletta White, superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools, has been named regional 2023 superintendent of the year.

As the regional winner, White will compete for Virginia’s overall superintendent of the year award, to be announced in April.

The region in which she was honored covers Western Virginia public school divisions from Alleghany County south to the North Carolina border, including those within the Roanoke and New River valleys.

To select their winners, each region forms a committee of other superintendents, as well as business owners and representatives of higher education institutions.

Following nominations, a statewide committee will select two of the eight selected superintendents, and through an interview process, determine the state’s top superintendent for 2023.

White has been superintendent of Roanoke's 14,000-student public school system since July 2020.

