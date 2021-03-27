Teenage girl fatally shot in Henrico County; juvenile arrested, charged

Henrico County police said a teenage girl was fatally shot Friday afternoon outside of a home in the Gayton Forest West subdivision and that police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Police said in a news release Saturday afternoon that a juvenile had been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lucia Bremer.

“Henrico Police has the person in custody responsible for yesterday’s homicide,” the release stated. “During the early afternoon hours, Henrico detectives took a juvenile male into custody after obtaining petitions for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The juvenile, whose identity is being withheld because of his age, will be transported, and processed at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.”

Bremer’s family released this statement on Facebook on Saturday morning: “Liberty Tree Farm is saddened to report that our beloved daughter and joyful farmer, Lucia Whalen Bremer, was killed in a senseless act of gun violence on March 26. Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts as we navigate the next few weeks.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died, said Henrico police spokesperson Matt Pecka.