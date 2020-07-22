Virginia Medicaid wins federal approval to offer housing, job support

Virginia won federal approval to create a Medicaid program to offer housing and employment services people with significant behavioral and physical health needs.

The program could launch in July 2022 as long as the governor and lawmakers approve matching funds.

“It’s a new concept to have the Medicaid program provide housing supports and employment supports. It's not historically the mission,” Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services spokeswoman Christina Nuckols said.

However, as more information becomes available about the impact of housing and employment on people’s health, Medicaid agencies are moving in that direction, she said.

Virginia's Medicaid program historically provided insurance coverage to people who were very poor and disabled. Expansion last year widened availability so that people with low-income jobs could have coverage.

The state has also used its Medicaid program to develop evidence-based services to help people with addictions.