Virginia's coal tax credits, tobacco commission grants falling well short of goals, JLARC finds

Most of projects approved through the commission’s Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund, which is intended to encourage businesses to locate or expand in the region, did not meet the goals outlined in the grants. Between 2010 and 2018, 29% of the projects met job creation benchmarks, and 41% achieved wage goals. Only 14% of the projects accomplished all of the goals required by the grants. The commission ended up cancelling half of the projects.

The study found that the commission's megasite program has spent more than $90 million for site development at large publicly owned industrial properties, but only two of the nine business sites funded by megasite grants have tenants. Full build-out of the sites could take decades, and about half of the jobs will be new, with the other half being transferred employees.

The tobacco commission has a small staff compared to other agencies that provide incentives. State analysts recommended the commission collaborate with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to improve how it assesses projects.

Lawmakers from outside the tobacco region have been interested in finding ways to tap into the tobacco commission’s funds. They’ve criticized the commission in the past for not spending the money wisely.