VMI begins process of relocating Stonewall Jackson statue

Jackson taught at VMI before the Civil War and owned enslaved people while he lived in Lexington. Though he was an unpopular teacher, he is regarded as a skilled military strategist. He was mortally wounded in 1863 during the Battle of Chancellorsville, having been struck by friendly fire.

The statue of Jackson was given to VMI in 1912 by sculptor Moses Ezekiel, who was among those to fight at the Battle of New Market, where 10 cadets died, and was VMI's first Jewish cadet. The statue depicts Jackson surveying the field before the Battle of Chancellorsville.

"VMI does not define itself by this statue and that is why this move is appropriate," Wins said. "We are defined by our unique system of education and the quality and character of the graduates the Institute produces. Our graduates embody the values of honor, respect, civility, self-discipline, and professionalism. This is how we will continue to be defined."

Those values will endure, Wins said, and the institute is "no stranger to change."