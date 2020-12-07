VMI begins process of relocating Stonewall Jackson statue

Virginia Military Institute's statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson will be relocated to the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park, the military college announced in a statement Monday. The process of moving the statue, which started this week, is estimated to be finished by summer or fall 2021, VMI said in a news release.
The statue, which has stood in front of VMI's barracks for more than a century, will soon be located at the roundabout in front of the Virginia Museum of the Civil War at the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park.
"Though Jackson did not fight in the Battle of New Market, the Luray Gap of the Massanutten Mountain, which can be seen from the battlefield, played a strategic role in concealing his army’s movements against Union troops," said VMI Museum System Executive Director Keith Gibson. "How fitting it is for the statue of Stonewall Jackson to look out over the Luray Gap which played such an important part of his Shenandoah Valley Campaign of 1862."
The VMI Board of Visitors voted in October to remove the statue from the military college's grounds after monthslong efforts of some alumni groups petitioning for its removal and in the wake of reports of systemic racism allegations. Until recent years, first-year cadets — "rats" — had to salute the Jackson statue, the act of which Black cadets who have spoken to the media said made them feel uncomfortable.
Following a Washington Post story's publication about VMI, Gov. Ralph Northam directed an independent, third-party investigation of his alma mater's culture and practices. Shortly after, Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III resigned as superintendent, saying state leaders lost confidence in his leadership and desired his resignation. The Board of Visitors then made a series of decisions aimed at addressing diversity and inclusivity at VMI, including relocation of the Jackson statue.
The recent allegations and subsequent decisions have generated much debate within the VMI community, which Interim Superintendent Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins alluded to in a statement Monday.
"It is an understatement to say the relocation of the statue has evoked strong opinions on both sides of the issue," Wins said. "The history of VMI over the past 181 years is well documented. Stonewall Jackson’s ties to Lexington and the Institute as an instructor are part of that history. As a general during the American Civil War who prosecuted many successful engagements in the Shenandoah Valley, his story will continue to be told at this new location."
Jackson taught at VMI before the Civil War and owned enslaved people while he lived in Lexington. Though he was an unpopular teacher, he is regarded as a skilled military strategist. He was mortally wounded in 1863 during the Battle of Chancellorsville, having been struck by friendly fire.
The statue of Jackson was given to VMI in 1912 by sculptor Moses Ezekiel, who was among those to fight at the Battle of New Market, where 10 cadets died, and was VMI's first Jewish cadet. The statue depicts Jackson surveying the field before the Battle of Chancellorsville.
"VMI does not define itself by this statue and that is why this move is appropriate," Wins said. "We are defined by our unique system of education and the quality and character of the graduates the Institute produces. Our graduates embody the values of honor, respect, civility, self-discipline, and professionalism. This is how we will continue to be defined."
Those values will endure, Wins said, and the institute is "no stranger to change."
"Time and again over the past 181 years, the Institute has adapted and changed," he said. "Each time, we have become a better, stronger institution. Though change can sometimes be difficult, it is time for our beloved Institution to move forward, to strengthen our unique system of education and training, and grow the leaders of tomorrow. Now, more than ever, our commonwealth and our nation need the Virginia Military Institute."
Relocating the statue will cost $209,000, which will come out of VMI's facility maintenance and operations account, according to a news release. The statue was removed Monday, and contractors plan to spend several days repairing the stone pedestal.
