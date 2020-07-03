Virginia Military Institute will require cadets to stay on post during Thanksgiving week as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The institute's plans for the fall academic calendar provide a combination of in-person and online classes, require face coverings in many settings for faculty and cadets, and will place plexiglass shields in classrooms for instructors.
Classes will begin a week earlier than previously planned, on Aug. 31, and cadets will not be allowed to return home for Thanksgiving in order "to minimize the risk of bringing COVID-19 back to VMI" after the holiday, according to plans that can be found online at https://bit.ly/3eYGX4m. No classes will be held Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, or the following Friday.
VMI will also require cadets to conduct daily self-assessments for any COVID-19 symptoms. Cadets with symptoms will be evaluated by the VMI Infirmary and could possibly be quarantined.
Football and basketball players will begin returning to VMI on July 11. First-year Rats will return Aug. 15 and 16. Older cadets return Aug. 25 and 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.