VMI names Wins as first Black superintendent as college navigates racism probe

Wins has said he welcomed the investigation and wanted transparency.

“I’m interested in doing my own assessment of what’s going on at the Institute and figuring out what our blind spots are or may be and then charting a path and moving forward," Wins said in November.

Wins said in a video addressing alumni on Tuesday that he met with the investigative team from Barnes & Thornburg two weeks ago for about four hours for an interview about his assessment of VMI. He said he will meet with them again for a second interview.

"I wanted to ensure that I could get from the investigative team their commitment that they were looking at this thing with an unbiased lens and that they were going to be fair in their assessment," he said. "I have an expectation that they will certainly give us things that will be actionable."

VMI said Thursday that Wins has spent much of his first three months assessing the culture, policies and procedures currently in place. He's met with cadets, faculty, staff, parents and alumni to understand their needs and concerns.