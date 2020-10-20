VMI pledges full cooperation in independent probe, denies systemic racism

The governing board is made up of 17 members appointed by the governor. Of the current members, three are Black and two are women. Northam has the authority to remove board members for "malfeasance, misfeasance, incompetence, or gross neglect of duty," according to state law. The governor is the sole judge as to whether there is sufficient cause to remove a board member.

'Do things on our own terms'

Black alumni who spoke out in June amid the wave of racial justice protests following George Floyd's death asked VMI to acknowledge that racism existed and to make changes, starting with the removal of the statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson that sits in front of the barracks. Jackson, a Confederate general who also owned six enslaved people, taught at VMI before the Civil War. First-year cadets — known as “rats” — until recent years were made to salute his statue, which was erected in 1912. Multiple buildings are named for Jackson and other notable VMI alumni and faculty who fought for the Confederacy.