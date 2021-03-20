Voting choosing new Southwest Virginia senator in Tuesday special election

Hackworth has been emphasizing that he is “pro-guns,” “pro-God,” “pro-life,” “pro-police,” and “pro-coal.” He says these are “Southwest Virginia values.”

“We are going to go to Richmond and protect our gun rights,” Hackworth told a group of people in Grundy. “How many of you believe the Second Amendment is important? How many of you believe in going up there and making sure the liberals don’t limit our free speech is important? How many believe we are still one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. I’m proud to say the Pledge of Aallegiance.”

There’s still a lot of cultural politics around coal in Southwest Virginia. Coal production has been in a steep decline for a decade, and Virginia is on a plan to shift toward renewable energy. Hackworth, who owns a general contractor business that works for coal companies, said he would help market metallurgical coal for export.

“We’re going to be loyal to our coal producers,” he said.